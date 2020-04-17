Americans have started to receive their $1,200 coronavirus stimulus package checks, and the memes are priceless

caption As Americans receive coronavirus stimulus checks, many are reacting with memes. source Getty Images

80 million Americans received stimulus package payments of up to $1,200 this week – but the memes may have been sweeter than the extra cash.

As COVID-19 continues to spread worldwide, memes have proven to be a popular coping mechanism as people are stuck at home with little more than computers and technology to provide entertainment.

Here are some of the best coronavirus stimulus check memes.

But, as is often the case in 2020, the memes may have been sweeter than the extra cash.

President Trump signed the $2 trillion stimulus package – the largest relief package ever enacted in US history – into law on March 27. In addition to the millions of checks sent out to Americans, 22 million of whom have recently filed for unemployment, the fund is being used to help businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

Everyone on their way to check their bank account for the #Stimulusdeposit pic.twitter.com/nwtMAkIUSg — Kathiana (@iconkathiana) April 13, 2020

Naturally, angst over the stimulus checks – as many people anxiously await their money – has paved the way for thousands of memes.

Some memes joke that the $1,200 check can’t buy them that much.

Many people have argued that a $1,200 check is not enough to help most Americans get by, as a record number of workers have filed for unemployment.

my boyfriend and I are 21 and we just bought our dream home after combining our $1200 stimulus checks. stop being lazy. pic.twitter.com/5bE1cGDXUs — ⟪ big time rush memes ⟫ (@bigtimebinch) April 16, 2020

used my stimulus check n bought a new crib ???? pic.twitter.com/JMJps0nAyC — $AM????℞ (@40SANDSHORTIEZ) April 16, 2020

That moment you realize the #Stimulusdeposit is merely your rent check for one month–and you're out of work indefinitely #COVID2019 pic.twitter.com/Z1Tfy7KFcy — DW (@dannyw524) April 13, 2020

Others had the opposite reaction, planning out their big purchases.

But others were pretty excited to receive their deposits – and people apparently had big plans to use their stimulus money.

My stimulus check was 1,200 dollars in hot topic hot cash — yeah i’m emo, so what? (@ThyArtIsMemes) April 16, 2020

And then there are the memes about people who have yet to receive their checks.

The first wave of stimulus payments went through direct deposit, but it only went to those who gave their banking information to the IRS when filing their tax returns. The rest of the country is set to receive paper checks later in April.

To make matters worse, various glitches prevented some people with direct deposit from receiving their payments, the Washington Post reported.

People joked about being jealous of friends who did get the money, and just being generally upset that they had to wait for a check.

Me being left out on the first wave #Stimulusdeposit pic.twitter.com/m7z2GwxGSt — Evol⛧ (@onelastcaress13) April 13, 2020

When your friends stimulus check comes in: pic.twitter.com/mu4AIUfrhP — Creed Bratton (@Creed_Thoughts2) April 16, 2020

Didn’t get a stimulus check pic.twitter.com/cvXbgEklX3 — yeah i’m emo, so what? (@ThyArtIsMemes) April 15, 2020

Me looking at everyone else getting their $1,200 and I still ain’t receive mines yet…..#Stimulusdeposit #StimulusChecks pic.twitter.com/gSMweIkVN5 — Caleb???? (@CalebKicks) April 13, 2020

Everyone saying they got their #Stimulusdeposit and so of course i race to check my account and pic.twitter.com/PqNnZBzG1o — sav (@saaaavv) April 13, 2020

Checked my bank account and my stimulus check still isn’t pending #Stimulusdeposit pic.twitter.com/ZhTjdKOVAo — Sain☥ Quaran☥ino ???????? (@glockpapi_) April 13, 2020