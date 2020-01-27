Here’s why one Wall Street firm thinks that the market’s coronavirus pullback is actually a big opportunity for traders

caption A trader source Carl Court/GettyImages

After a historic stock market rally, day traders may be looking for a reason to sell without missing out on further gain, said Oppenheimer’s John Stoltzfus, adding coronavirus may offer that reason.

The Dow plunged Monday after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the fifth case of coronavirus in the US

Transportation and travel stocks have been hit the hardest in the selloff.

If it seems like the stock market is overblowing the cost coronavirus could have on the US economy, that may be intentional. After a January rally – the Dow closed above 29,000 points for the first time and the S&P 500 index hit a new high in the first month of 2020 – some day traders are eager to collect on the gains they made, John Stoltzfus, strategist at Oppenheimer, said in a Monday note. Coronavirus has created that reason to sell, he said. “A more risk adverse or ‘risk off’ stance should come as no surprise as short term traders find an opportunity to take some profits off the proverbial ‘table’ without ‘FOMO’ (fear of missing out),” Stoltzfus said, adding that negative sentiment allows stocks to “rebalance” after highs earlier in the month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped as much as 1.89% Monday, after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention confirmed the fifth case of coronavirus in the US. The disease, which originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to multiple other countries across the globe including Japan, Canada, Australia, and Malaysia, according to Al Jazeera. In China, government authorities have locked down at least a dozen cities in an effort to contain the virus. US companies including McDonald’s and Starbucks have halted operations in Hubei province, which includes the city of Wuhan and the surrounding area that the infection has spread to. Travel and transportation stocks took a beating, with American Airlines, United Airlines, and Wynn Resorts among the top decliners on the S&P 500. “While the outcome of the new virus outbreak is yet unknown recent history strongly suggests that it will be effectively dealt with if not without tragic individual deaths and economic and market risk near term,” Stoltzfus said, adding that current market volatility should not be a major concern for longer-term investors.