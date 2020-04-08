A new study describes a coronavirus patient’s ‘sudden and complete’ loss of smell — further evidence that mild cases can involve that symptom but few others

caption A man shops for groceries in New York City, March 27, 2020. source Crystal Cox/Business Insider

Most people who get the coronavirus exhibit a dry cough, fever, and difficulty breathing. Between 25% and 50% of infected people might not show no symptoms at all, while other coronavirus patients show less common symptoms like diarrhea or a loss of their senses of smell and taste.

A case study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Medical Association describes a coronavirus patient in her 40s whose main COVID-19 symptom was a “sudden and complete” loss of smell. This is also known as anosmia. The woman had previously had a dry cough, but no fever.

The study authors tested the woman’s ability to smell five different scents: caramel, goat cheese, fruit, manure, and a rose. She was unable to smell or identify any of them.

The research adds to a growing body of evidence that suggests individuals whose main symptom is a loss of smell could be infected with the new coronavirus, even if they lack other typical symptoms like cough or fever.

If a patient has all three symptoms – smell loss, cough, and fever – that “should alert the clinician” to suspect a coronavirus infection, the study said.

A swollen nasal cavity

An MRI and CT scan revealed why the patient in the case study was unable to detect smells.

The patient’s olfactory cleft – a narrow space at the back of the nose into which air that carries scents flows – was swollen. The inflammation prevented odors in the inhaled air from reaching her olfactory epithelium, a mucous membrane inside the nose that detects smells.

Further examination showed that the woman’s olfactory bulb (the berry-sized extension of the brain that sits above the nose and processes odor information) was normal and unharmed.

The woman did not lose her sense of taste, the researchers reported, nor did she have a fever or a runny nose, which can sometimes cause loss of smell.

A symptom in ‘hidden carriers’ who spread the illness without becoming sick

Other research supports this finding.

Scientists at King’s College London used a tracking app to collect self-reported COVID-19 symptom data from 1.5 million users between March 24 and March 29. About 60% of patients who tested positive for the coronavirus had reported losing their sense of smell and taste, the data showed. The research, which has yet to be peer-reviewed, revealed that the loss of smell and taste were stronger predictors of a COVID-19 diagnosis than self-reported fever.

caption An assistant store manager rings up groceries from behind a plexiglass barrier in Los Angeles, California, March 31, 2020. source Lucy Nicholson/Reuters

In South Korea, China, and Italy, about a third of patients who have tested positive for COVID-19 also reported a loss of smell, according to a statement from ear, nose, and throat experts with The British Association of Otorhinolaryngology.

“In South Korea, where testing has been more widespread, 30% of patients testing positive have had anosmia as their major presenting symptom in otherwise mild cases,” they said.

The experts also reported that “there have been a rapidly growing number of reports of a significant increase in the number of patients presenting with anosmia in the absence of other symptoms.”

They added: “These patients may be some of the hitherto hidden carriers that have facilitated the rapid spread of COVID-19.”