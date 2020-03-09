Traveling nonstop for a month gave me early exposure to coronavirus panic. Here’s my advice to battling stress around the outbreak.

caption In Seoul, in front of two of the thousands of signs about the coronavirus. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Traveling internationally for a month in countries with dozens of cases of coronavirus gave me an understanding of what it is like to live in a constant state of low-grade concern about getting sick.

While I was never too worried about catching coronavirus, I realized I had to take action to avoid letting the constant flood of news and anxiety about the evolving situation control my life.

Here are six things I did to educate myself and stay safe, without letting concerns about the coronavirus outbreak take over.

Traveling internationally over the last five weeks, visiting four countries with confirmed cases of coronavirus, gave me a window into how different regions are responding to the outbreak.

It also gave me a look into what it is like to live in a state of constant low-grade coronavirus panic before similar concerns hit parts of the US.

I can’t speak for people whose communities have been deeply impacted by the outbreak. None of the places I visited (including South Korea, Vietnam, Malaysia, and Thailand) had more than 100 confirmed cases while I was in the country. But, everywhere I went was already feeling the economic impact of the outbreak and fighting the spread of coronavirus.

Closely monitoring the news and swiftly changing local warnings, fielding constant concerns from friends and family, and changing plans at the last minute gave me a taste of the practical side of what it means to be in an area battling coronavirus on a smaller scale. While I learned plenty of safety tips, I also learned how to avoid letting the coronavirus take over my daily life.

This isn’t an article where I’m going to tell you not to worry about the coronavirus. Telling people to chill out feels reductive, especially for those in jobs with less flexibility, people who are elderly, and people with preexisting conditions. At the same time, experts say that reducing stress can help reduce the chances of getting sick.

As the number of cases in the US swiftly grow, I’ve heard from people who aren’t sure what to do. This is my attempt to explain what I did to educate myself and try to stay safe, without letting the outbreak take over every aspect of my life.

As I prepare to head back to US, here are my six biggest takeaways on the practical realities of dealing with the panic around the coronavirus outbreak.

Learn basic tips on how to keep yourself and others safe.

I started regularly sanitizing my seats on planes.

Having a proper understanding of how to avoid getting sick is a good starting point. Make sure you rely on experts’ opinions and reliable sources, instead of fear mongering or rumors on social media. Here are a few that I would recommend:

Do not go overboard on news consumption.



While it’s good to know how to keep yourself safe, I also found it helpful to avoid going overboard on reading about every single case of coronavirus. While many of these stories are crucial journalism, I also found it necessary to realize my limits.

When I was in Vietnam – which still only has 16 confirmed cases – reading about the rise of cases in other countries only fed my fears. Some people may feel better reading every possible story about coronavirus. But, in my case and I suspect others’ cases, it can be helpful to impose a limit on how much news you’re reading and watching about the outbreak.

Stay flexible.

On a last-minute flight to Malaysia.

While the likelihood of most young, healthy people getting sick is low, it is good to reduce risks to prevent the spread of coronavirus to the elderly and people with preexisting conditions. If there is a path that reduces risks, it often makes sense to take it or make it available to others.

For me, staying flexible meant cancelling travel plans.

If you’re in the US, it might mean working from home instead of going into the office. If you’re in a position to set policies that encourage employee flexibility and give workers the ability to make choices that reduce risks without sacrificing their paychecks, seriously consider doing so. And, if you’re ordering food, hailing a cab, or paying for some service that requires a worker to interact with others, be flexible instead of demanding – and tip well.

Ultimately, it is still unclear what will happen next as the outbreak spreads. While experts have predictions, it is impossible to guess how the outbreak will impact you as an individual and others in your specific community at this point. Instead of focusing on what might come next, it helped me to accept that I would be adapting to the changing circumstances.

Prioritize your mental health.

Working from Koh Lanta, Thailand.

It can feel self-indulgent to prioritize your mental health when there are people who are sick and dying. But, experts agree that managing anxiety and stress is a key way to avoid getting sick and spreading the virus.

Prioritizing mental health can mean different things for different people.

Shayla Love has a good article in Vice on how to deal with coronavirus if you have OCD or anxiety. Doomsday preppers recommend exercise for the mental boost. If you see a therapist and aren’t able to go in person, see if you can set up a Skype meeting or phone call instead.

For me, anti-anxiety efforts meant setting aside weekends to unplug, journal, and stop reading the news.

Stay healthy more generally.

I tried to avoid a diet of just fast food.

In areas where there are few or no confirmed cases of coronavirus, it’s good to remember that you’re more likely to get other sicknesses than the coronavirus. These illnesses can weaken your immune system – or just make self-quarantine more miserable. Throughout the trip, I tried to continue to exercise, eat healthy options, and take vitamins.

“Getting the right mix of healthy, wholesome foods in your diet rich in nutrients like zinc, copper, and various vitamins not only lowers your risk of chronic diseases like diabetes and heart disease, but it can also help your body fight off more temporary infections and illnesses, like COVID-19,” reports Insider’s senior health and science reporter Hilary Brueck.

Wash your hands.



The CDC’s official recommendations are basically to avoid being around sick people (or forcing healthy people to be around you when you’re sick), avoid touching your face, and cleaning frequently touched objects. The final recommendation is to wash your hands.

If you’re in a position where you can wash your hands regularly, do so! It’s an easy way to help prevent yourself and others from getting sick, and there is no soap shortage at this point. Using hand sanitizer in between washes is also a good idea.