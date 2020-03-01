18 photos of eerily empty tourist attractions due to the global coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has spread to 62 countries.

Countries with high numbers of confirmed cases have begun closing tourist attractions in order to prevent the spread of the disease.

Closed attractions include parts of the Great Wall of China, the Louvre Museum in Paris, and Tokyo Disneyland.

Other sites, while they have remained open, have seen a dramatic drop in visitors.

Over 86,000 people worldwide have been infected with the coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19. The global death toll is nearing 3,000.

In order to prevent the spread of the virus, local governments have been closing tourist attractions that normally draw large crowds. World-famous destinations such as the Great Wall of China and Venetian canals resemble ghost towns.

These 18 tourist attractions around the world have either closed or remained forebodingly empty in the midst of the outbreak.

Beijing’s Forbidden City has remained closed since the Lunar New Year in January.

The Forbidden City is normally crowded with tourists during the Lunar New Year holiday, but the site was closed in order to prevent gatherings of large crowds and the spread of coronavirus.

Parts of the Great Wall, normally packed with visitors from around the world, are also closed.

caption A security guard walks past a closed section of the Great Wall of China at Huanghuacheng north of Beijing. source GREG BAKER/AFP via Getty Images

The Badaling section, one of the most popular parts of the Great Wall to visit, is closed.

No guests are allowed at the Beijing Zoo, either.

caption The closed Beijing Zoo. source Tingshu Wang/Reuters

A banner hanging above the zoo’s tickets office reads “Stay focused and united, have faith and confidence, with scientific prevention and control, we can beat the epidemic,” according to Reuters.

Shanghai Disneyland’s gates have remained locked.

caption The closed Shanghai Disney Resort. source Aly Song/Reuters

The park announced on their website that they’re offering refunds for tickets and hotel reservations and extending the expiration dates of annual passes.

Tokyo Disneyland in Japan will be closed until March 15 to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Universal Studios Japan and Legoland Japan also announced their closures.

Stands at the Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Japan, sat empty during a preseason baseball game.

caption The empty Sapporo Dome in Sapporo, Hokkaido, Japan. source Kyodo via REUTERS

The February 29 game between the Hokkaido Nippon-Ham Fighters and Orix Buffaloes was played behind closed doors.

Italy has the most coronavirus cases outside of Asia, and hotspots like the Naviglio canal area of Milan are mostly abandoned amid the outbreak.

caption Closed bars and pubs are seen in the Naviglio area of Milan. source Yara Nardi/Reuters

As of Wednesday evening, 12 people in Italy have died from the virus, and Italian authorities reported at least 400 cases of COVID-19 in the country, according to the BBC.

Gondoliers wait for clients along the deserted canals.

Eleven towns have been put on lockdown.

St. Mark’s Square in Venice is usually packed with tourists dining alfresco.

After its most severe flooding in 50 years, coronavirus is delivering another blow to Venice’s economy.

The Leonardo da Vinci museum in Venice is closed until further notice.

The filming of Mission: Impossible VII in Venice has also been pushed off.

Paris’ Louvre Museum closed on Sunday for a staff meeting addressing the coronavirus outbreak.

France has 100 confirmed cases of coronavirus, prompting the government to order canceling any public gatherings of more than 5,000 people. The Louvre Museum in Paris closed on Sunday due to fears of the spread of the coronavirus.

Visitors already inside were forced to leave the museum.

caption People line up at the closed Louvre. source Gonzalo Fuentes/Reuters

The museum famously houses Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa portrait and the Venus de Milo sculpture.

The Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thailand, remains open but sparsely populated.

caption A woman wears a mask to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus as she walks near the Grand Palace at Bangkok. source Soe Zeya Tun/Reuters

Thailand has 42 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

The Thai Tourism Ministry estimated that the drastic drop in tourists from China could cost the country $1.52 billion in lost revenue.

caption The empty food court of the Floating Market in Pattaya, Thailand. source Mladen Antono/AFP via Getty Images

According to Reuters, 11 million Chinese tourists visited Thailand last year.

At the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi, Vietnam, the few tourists still out and about wore protective face masks.

caption Tourists wearing protective face masks at the Ho Chi Minh mausoleum in Hanoi. source MANAN VATSYAYANA/AFP via Getty Images

Wearing a face mask is not necessarily an effective option for everyone.

Tourists also wore face masks at Gyeongbokgung Palace, one of the most iconic sights in Seoul, South Korea.

caption Tourists wearing face masks at Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul. source ED JONES/AFP via Getty Images

The palace square was noticeably emptier than usual.

After an Italian doctor staying at a Canary Islands hotel tested positive for coronavirus, sun beds at La Caleta beach were left unoccupied…

The Spanish Resort, H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel, where the doctor was staying, was put on lockdown, stranding hundreds of guests.

…along with San Sebastian’s church, after Cayman Island authorities recommended the historic and popular travel destination close its doors.

The church is located next to the H10 Costa Adeje Palace Hotel.