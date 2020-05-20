The Trump administration gave a drug-making contract worth up to $812 million to a small Virginia firm founded less than 6 months ago

caption Peter Navarro, the White House director of trade and manufacturing policy, with President Donald Trump at a coronavirus briefing on March 27. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The Trump administration granted a contract worth up to $812 million to a small Virginia firm to boost the US’s production of pharmaceuticals.

The firm, Phlow, was founded in January and describes itself as a “public benefit pharmaceutical manufacturing company.”

Its CEO, Dr. Eric Edwards, told The Associated Press that Phlow’s mission is to make the US’s drug supply chain less reliant on other countries – something the Trump administration said has been made more urgent by the coronavirus pandemic.

According to STAT News, Edwards has a checkered history in the pharmaceutical industry.

Peter Navarro, the White House trade adviser, told The Wall Street Journal he had bonded with a Phlow board member over his China skepticism after she read his book.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The Trump administration handed a contract worth up to $812 million to a small Virginia firm to boost the US’s production of coronavirus drugs and reduce reliance on foreign pharmaceutical supply chains.

The firm, Phlow, was founded in January and describes itself as a “public benefit pharmaceutical manufacturing company.” The contract is a huge sum for such a new firm.

The Department of Health and Human Services said on Tuesday that its Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, which directs federal money to companies countering public-health threats, was giving the contract to Phlow.

The company aims to manufacture raw ingredients in the US for drugs needed to treat COVID-19 patients, CBS News reported.

According to The New York Times, US companies already produce the same drugs, but they rely on foreign raw ingredients that Phlow aims to source from within the US.

Dr. Eric Edwards, the cofounder and CEO of Phlow, told The Associated Press that many Americans did not know how dependent the US is on foreign manufacturers for its medicines and that Phlow wanted to change that.

“It’s amazing how many individuals don’t realize how vulnerable our active ingredient supply chain has been,” Edwards said.

Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar echoed Edwards’ concern in a statement announcing the contract.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has reminded us how health threats or other sources of instability can threaten America’s medical supply chains, potentially endangering Americans’ health,” Azar said.

According to the health-news website STAT News, Edwards has come under scrutiny for his previous ventures.

An earlier company he founded, Kaleo, was the focus of a 2018 Senate investigation after it abruptly increased the price of an opioid-overdose treatment by more than 600%. Kaleo was also criticized by Sen. Chuck Grassley in 2017 for selling an EpiPen rival product for $4,500.

A Phlow representative told Business Insider that as the CEO of Kaleo, Edwards had no say over the company’s pricing decisions.

Peter Navarro, President Donald Trump’s trade adviser and a noted China critic, told The Wall Street Journal that he was introduced to Edwards in November by a Phlow board member, Rosemary Gibson.

Navarro told The Journal that Gibson had reached out after reading his book “Death By China,” which warns of a US overreliance on Chinese pharmaceuticals.

caption Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. source Alex Wong/Getty Images

A team dispatched by Navarro to inspect a Phlow partner’s manufacturing plant in February came away impressed, and Phlow submitted its proposal to the government in March, according to The Journal.

The initial contract is for $354 million to boost US-based drug supplies over four years. It has the option to be extended to 10 years, for a total of $812 million, which would be one of the largest sums ever awarded by the body.

Phlow’s website echoes Trump’s “America First” rhetoric about reducing US reliance on foreign manufacturing. “The United States’ drug supply chain is broken, becoming dangerously dependent upon Foreign Suppliers for our most essential generic medicines,” it says.