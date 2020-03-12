Trump suspends travel from Europe — except the United Kingdom — for 30 days to contain the coronavirus spread

President Donald Trump has announced that his administration is banning all travel between the US and Europe – except the United Kingdom – warning against all non-essential travel to the continent because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus.

“Europe is the new China,” Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, declared last week.

Italy, the worst-hit country outside China, instituted a nationwide lockdown this week, and the German chancellor warned up to 70% of the country’s population could contract the virus.

White House officials believe Europe is the single biggest originator of new coronavirus infections, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that all travel to and from Europe, except for the United Kingdom, will be suspended for at least a month.

In a press conference, Trump said travel to the Continent will be suspended for 30 days starting this Friday.

Trump said the European Union failed to take the same precautions as the US and restrict travel to China, which caused the outbreak to grow.

He added that some of the cases in the US “seeded” from Europe, and the ban would limit the number of new cases in the US.

Hoping to get the payroll tax cut approved by both Republicans and Democrats, and please remember, very important for all countries & businesses to know that trade will in no way be affected by the 30-day restriction on travel from Europe. The restriction stops people not goods. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 12, 2020

Trump said that these measures were “strong but necessary.”

However, the Presidential Proclamation that Trump signed only bans non-US citizens who visited a number of European countries at least two weeks before coming to the US from entering the country in an effort to prevent the spread of the novel virus, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

Foreigners who visited Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland, at least 14 days before coming to the US will not be allowed to enter.

“While these new travel restrictions will be disruptive to some travelers, this decisive action is needed to protect the American public from further exposure to the potentially deadly coronavirus,” DHS Acting Secretary Chad F. Wolf said.

Legal permanent residents and in most cases the family members of US citizens would not be impacted by this proclamation.

“A real threat right now is Europe,” Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, told a House committee last Thursday. “That’s where the cases are coming in. Europe is the new China.”

The coronavirus is rapidly spreading through Europe. Italy, the worst-hit country outside China, instituted a nationwide lockdown this week, as more than 12,000 people have been infected and at least 825 people have died from the virus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Wednesday that up to 70% of her country’s population may become infected by the virus, according to the German newspaper Bild.

France has over 2,250 COVID-19 case with at least 48 deaths and Spain has seen a huge surge in new cases. Spain currently also has over 2,250 cases and 55 deaths.

The CDC issued Level 3 advisories for Italy, Iran, China, and South Korea late last month. Japan is at a Level 2, which urges Americans to take enhanced precautions while traveling to the country, and Hong Kong is at a Level 1, which urges “usual precautions.”

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus, which has spread to more than 100 countries, a pandemic.

The WHO defines a pandemic as “the worldwide spread of a new disease.” The determination is based on the geographic spread of a disease, the severity of illnesses it causes, and its effects on society. The WHO is concerned both about how quickly the virus is spreading and the inaction it’s being met with by governments around the world.

COVID-19, the illness caused by the new coronavirus, has sickened more than 126,000 people and killed over 4,600 people around the world.

The White House did not respond to Business Insiders request for comment at the time of publication.

Jake Lahut, Hilary Brueck, and Anna Medaris Miller contributed to this report.