Trump is refusing to reopen the Obamacare exchanges to help millions of uninsured Americans get coverage during the coronavirus pandemic

caption President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence at a White House briefing on March 26. source Drew Angerer/Getty Images

President Donald Trump has decided not to reopen the Obamacare marketplace to allow uninsured Americans to purchase health insurance during the coronavirus pandemic.

A host of health insurance companies and Democratic lawmakers have pushed the White House to temporarily open up the exchanges, and Trump said last month that he was considering the move.

The exchanges will still be open to those who recently lost their jobs, including the hundreds of thousands of Americans who’ve recently become unemployed as a result of the pandemic.

About a third of US states' healthcare exchanges aren't controlled by the federal government, and several Democratic-led states have already reopened their exchanges.

About a third of US states’ healthcare exchanges aren’t controlled by the federal government, and several Democratic-led states have already reopened their exchanges.

The Centers for Medicare and Medicare Services referred Insider’s request for comment to the White House, which didn’t immediately respond.

Every year, healthcare.gov opens for enrollment from November 1 to December 15 in states whose enrollment is managed by the federal government.

NBC News reported that Trump had considered a special enrollment period and last month told reporters that “it’s something we’re talking to a lot of people about.”

Republicans in 2017 tried and failed to repeal Obamacare – their top legislative goal. More than a dozen Republican-led states are suing to overturn the legislation, which would strip insurance from millions of Americans.