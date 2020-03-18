Trump announces the US will temporarily close its border with Canada to all ‘non-essential traffic’

caption President Donald Trump. source REUTERS/Leah Millis

President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that the US would temporarily close its border with Canada to all nonessential traffic.

“We will be, by mutual consent, temporarily closing our Northern Border with Canada to non-essential traffic,” Trump tweeted. “Trade will not be affected. Details to follow!” Trump tweeted.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canada would close its borders to anyone who is not a US or Canadian citizen or permanent resident as the coronavirus pandemic worsens.

This story is breaking. Check back for updates.

The novel coronavirus, which causes a disease known as COVID-19, has continued to sweep across the globe. The World Health Organization classified the coronavirus outbreak as a pandemic last Wednesday.

More than 204,000 people have been infected and more than 8,240 have died. In the US, at least 5,881 people in every state plus Washington, DC, and three territories have tested positive for COVID-19, and at least 107 people have died, according to a New York Times database.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday that Canada would close its borders to anyone who is not a US or Canadian citizen or permanent resident. As of Tuesday evening, Canada had 569 confirmed cases and 26 probable cases.

Federal and state officials in the US have significantly tightened restrictions on social movement in recent days as the number of confirmed coronavirus infections has skyrocketed.

Trump on Monday recommended that Americans avoid gatherings of more than 10 people. The White House also recommended that Americans homeschool their children, avoid nonessential travel, and avoid bars and restaurants.

The guidelines aren’t mandatory, but they came after many cities and states, including New York, closed businesses such as theaters, bars, and gyms, required restaurants to provide only delivery and takeout, and prohibited large gatherings. Various states have also closed public schools.

The global economy has also tanked amid investor panic over the outbreak.

US stock futures tumbled into “limit down” territory and oil plunged to a 17-year low on Wednesday as investors seemed to brush off sweeping government proposals and actions meant to ease the outbreak’s effects on the world economy.

Futures contracts for the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500, and the Nasdaq hit their exchange-enforced limits on losses on Wednesday morning, Bloomberg reported. Oil prices – already hit hard by a price war and concerns that the outbreak will erode demand – slumped to 2003 levels.

Theron Mohamed contributed to this report.

