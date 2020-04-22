TSA employees have contracted COVID-19 at 58 airports in the US despite few travelers

caption A security screening checkpoint at Denver International Airport. source JIM URQUHART/Reuters

Transportation Security Administration employees are continuing to contract the COVID-19 virus despite record low traffic numbers at the nation’s airports.

New York metropolitan area airports have been hit the hardest, with JFK, Newark Liberty International, and LaGuardia in the top three spots for affected employees.

As few as nearly 87,000 travelers have passed through checkpoints in late-March and April as the novel coronavirus has crippled the desire and ability to travel.

The US Transportation Security Administration has a problem.

According to the agency’s website, nearly 475 employees have tested positive for the COVID-19 illness associated with the novel coronavirus as of April 22, with less than 100 recovering so far. High-trafficked airports in major cities have seen the most cases among the federal officers, especially in regions where outbreaks have occurred.

At the same time, however, the TSA is also reporting that passenger numbers are at their lowest points in years as more and more would-be travelers are choosing to stay at home, leaving the nation’s airports largely empty. So far, the lowest traffic day, April 14 saw the total numbers of passengers passing through checkpoints drop to 87,534, down around 15,000 from the day prior and over 2,121,000 from the same day in 2019.

Airlines have largely cut their daily flight schedules in response to the virus’ decimation of the travel industry but provisions of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act have required airlines that are receiving aid to continue flying certain flights to maintain national connectivity. Non-essential leisure travel, however, has largely ceased thanks to mandatory quarantines and stay at home orders.

Take a look at which airports have been affected most by the deadly virus that has taken the lives of four TSA employees.

John F. Kennedy International Airport

John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 98

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 18

Number of total passengers on last work day: 102,184

Newark Liberty International Airport

Newark Liberty International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 48

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 12

Number of total passengers on last work day: 90,510

New York’s LaGuardia Airport

New York's LaGuardia Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 29

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 18

Number of total passengers on last work day: 97,236

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport

Louis Armstrong New Orleans International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 27

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 13

Number of total passengers on last work day: 102,184

Miami International Airport

Miami International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 18

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 20

Number of total passengers on last work day: 99,344

Denver International Airport

Denver International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 17

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 8

Number of total passengers on last work day: 94,931

Boston’s Logan International Airport

Boston's Logan International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 16

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 12

Number of total passengers on last work day: 90,510

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 14

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 1

Number of total passengers on last work day: 136,023

Orlando International Airport

Orlando International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 14

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 5

Number of total passengers on last work day: 122,029

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 12

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 18

Number of total passengers on last work day: 779,631

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport

Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 12

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 16

Number of total passengers on last work day: 95,085

Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport

Chicago's O'Hare International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 12

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 4

Number of total passengers on last work day: 118,302

Los Angeles International Airport

Los Angeles International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 10

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 6

Number of total passengers on last work day: 108,310

Nashville International Airport

Nashville International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 9

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24

Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018

Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport

Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 6

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 5

Number of total passengers on last work day: 122,029

Philadelphia International Airport

Philadelphia International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 6

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 5

Number of total passengers on last work day: 122,029

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport

Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 6

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 16

Number of total passengers on last work day: 95,085

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County International Airport

Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 5

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 25

Number of total passengers on last work day: 239,234

Washington Dulles International Airport

Washington Dulles International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 5

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 16

Number of total passengers on last work day: 95,085

Indianapolis International Airport

Indianapolis International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 5

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 7

Number of total passengers on last work day: 97,130

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport

Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 5

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 11

Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,702,686

Boise Air Terminal

Boise Air Terminal.

Cases as of April 22: 4

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 29

Number of total passengers on last work day: 180,002

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport

Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 4

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 12

Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,788,456

Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport

Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 4

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 20

Number of total passengers on last work day: 593,167

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 4

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 31

Number of total passengers on last work day: 146,348

Long Island MacArthur Airport

Long Island MacArthur Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 3

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 25

Number of total passengers on last work day: 239,234

Jackson Hole Airport

Jackson Hole Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 3

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 25

Number of total passengers on last work day: 239,234

Fort Myers’ Southwest Florida International Airport

Fort Myers' Southwest Florida International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 3

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 13

Number of total passengers on last work day: 102,184

San Diego International Airport

San Diego International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 3

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 2

Number of total passengers on last work day: 124,021

Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport

Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 2

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 18

Number of total passengers on last work day: 779,631

Honolulu’s Daniel K. Inouye International Airport

Honolulu's Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 2

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 12

Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,788,456

Las Vegas’ McCarran International Airport

Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 2

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 19

Number of total passengers on last work day: March 19

Norfolk International Airport

Norfolk International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 2

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 5

Number of total passengers on last work day: 122,029

Everett, Washington’s Paine Field

Everett, Washington's Paine Field.

Cases as of April 22: 2

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 1

Number of total passengers on last work day: 136,023

San Francisco International Airport

San Francisco International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 2

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 27

Number of total passengers on last work day: 199,644

Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport

Sarasota–Bradenton International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 2

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 9

Number of total passengers on last work day: 104,090

Toledo Express Airport

Toledo Express Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 2

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 6

Number of total passengers on last work day: 108,310

Tampa International Airport

Tampa International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 2

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 8

Number of total passengers on last work day: 94,931

Walla Walla Regional Airport

Walla Walla Regional Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24

Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018

Hartford’s Bradley International Airport

Hartford's Bradley International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 13

Number of total passengers on last work day: 102,184

Buffalo Niagara International Airport

Buffalo Niagara International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 14

Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,485,553

Spokane International Airport

Spokane International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 1

Number of total passengers on last work day: 136,023

Central Nebraska Regional Airport

Central Nebraska Regional Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 12

Number of total passengers on last work day: 90,510

Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport

Greenville–Spartanburg International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 31

Number of total passengers on last work day: 146,348

Imperial County Airport

Imperial County Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 26

Number of total passengers on last work day: 203,858

Jacksonville International Airport

Jacksonville International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 27

Number of total passengers on last work day: 199,644

Chicago Midway International Airport

Chicago Midway International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 2

Number of total passengers on last work day: 124,021

Missoula International Airport

Missoula International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24

Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018

Montrose Regional Airport

Montrose Regional Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 16

Number of total passengers on last work day: 1,257,823

Ontario International Airport

Ontario International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 27

Number of total passengers on last work day: 199,644

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: Unknown

Number of total passengers on last work day: Unknown

Providence’s Theodore Francis Green State Airport

Providence's Theodore Francis Green State Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 19

Number of total passengers on last work day: 620,883

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport

Louisville Muhammad Ali International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24

Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018

Orlando Sanford International Airport

Orlando Sanford International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: April 6

Number of total passengers on last work day: 108,310

San Juan’s Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport

San Juan's Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 25

Number of total passengers on last work day: 239,234

Salt Lake City International Airport

Salt Lake City International Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 24

Number of total passengers on last work day: 279,018

John Wayne-Orange County Airport

John Wayne-Orange County Airport.

Cases as of April 22: 1

Last work day of an employee with a reported case: March 23

Number of total passengers on last work day: 331,431

St. Thomas’ Cyril E. King Airport

St. Thomas' Cyril E. King Airport.