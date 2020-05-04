Uber may require drivers and passengers to wear masks in the US

caption Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. source Reuters

Uber will reportedly require drivers and riders to wear masks or face coverings before they can use its ride-hailing service. It’ll be a requirement in several countries, including the US.

According to CNN Business, which spoke to an unnamed source, Uber is also developing technology that can verify whether or not drivers are wearing masks.

The mandatory requirement is expected to be rolled out in the coming weeks, the publication said.

The ride-hailing giant withdrew its 2020 guidance last month and warned of a $2.2 billion writedown, as the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in place across many countries have hit its core business.

Without divulging details, an Uber spokeswoman told Business Insider that the firm is “preparing for the next phase of recovery” and will update Uber users about its plans “when ready.”

According to CNN Business, which spoke to an unnamed person familiar with the matter, Uber is also developing technology that can verify whether or not drivers are wearing masks. Uber is also examining ways to hold riders accountable, the publication added.

It isn’t clear how effective the requirement will be without detailed instructions about what masks riders and drivers should wear. While clinical masks are effective at reducing the transmission of the virus, the science is less clear on homemade fabric masks.

In an email to Business Insider, an Uber spokeswoman said: “As countries reopen, Uber is focused on safety and proceeding with caution. Today, we continue to ask riders to stay home if they can, while shipping safety supplies to drivers who are providing essential trips.

“At the same time, our teams are preparing for the next phase of recovery, where we will all have a role to play. We’ll communicate updates directly to users when ready, but in the meantime we continue to urge all riders and drivers to wear masks or face coverings when using Uber.”

The introduction of this new safety requirement comes at a tough time for the ride-hailing giant, as it looks to claw back some of the business it’s lost as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

It withdrew its 2020 guidance last month and warned of a $2.2 billion writedown, as the coronavirus-induced lockdowns in place across many countries have hit its core ride-hailing offering, which comprised over 80% of the firm’s adjusted net revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019.

Independently of the COVID-19 crisis, Uber has also been hit by reports of driver unrest in California as a result of the state’s recently-introduced gig-worker law.

In April, driver advocacy group Rideshare Drivers United reported that more than 2,500 Uber and Lyft drivers in California have filed wage claims against the companies since February, claiming they’re owed at least $630 million in back wages.

Uber did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment.