United just extended China and Hong Kong cancellations as the coronavirus continues to wreak havoc on airlines and the entire travel industry

United Airlines said on Wednesday that it was extending the suspension of its flights to the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong until April 24, joining American and Delta in pushing the return date to late-April.

The airline typically flies about a dozen daily flights between the US and the China or Hong Kong, including to the cities of Beijing, Chengdu, and Shanghai.

United previously planned on resuming flights to Hong Kong on February 20, and to the Chinese mainland on March 28.

Many international airlines have either reduced or cancelled service to China as travel demand to the region plummets due to coronavirus fears. Although demands to Hong Kong have decreased as well, the region is exempt from US emergency regulations quarantining citizens and permanent residents, and barring entry by foreign citizens, who have been to China within the previous 14 days.

American Airlines last week suspended its flights to Hong Kong through February 20, after earlier halting its service to mainland China.

Hong Kong-based Cathay Pacific Airways said last week that it would cut 90% of its flights to mainland China, and 30% of its capacity globally, due to the sharp fall in demand.

In a statement, United said it would continue to watch the situation closely:

“As we continue to evaluate our operation between our U.S. hubs and Beijing, Chengdu, Shanghai and Hong Kong, we have decided to extend the suspension of those flights until April 24. We will continue to monitor the situation in China and evaluate our schedule as we remain in close contact with the CDC and other public health experts around the globe.”

A spokesperson for the airline said that passengers with tickets on the affected dates could either reschedule travel, or request a full refund.

As the virus continues to spread around the globe, airlines are taking additional precautions on international flights, including stocking planes with masks, disinfecting planes between flights, and offering additional instructions to flight attendants.

United said that it disinfects all surfaces touched by passengers after each international flight.