Coronavirus vaccine developer Moderna soared 30% as US stocks suffered their worst stretch in years. Here are the 10 investors that benefited most — and how much they made.

Investors are posting multimillion-dollar gains from Moderna’s soaring stock price, profiting from the company’s bid to offer a coronavirus vaccine.

Moderna spiked 30% between Monday and Tuesday’s trading sessions. The biotech firm was one of the few US stocks to post major gains while the broader market slumped on intensifying outbreak concerns.

Here are the top 10 Moderna shareholders and how much they profited from the two-day rally, ranked in ascending order.

Investors are pulling in hundreds of millions of dollars worth of gains from soaring biotech stocks as the race for coronavirus drugs intensifies.

Drug developer Moderna spiked 30% between Monday and Tuesday’s trading sessions, beating out a plunging market by shipping the first coronavirus vaccine for human testing. The firm submitted vials of mRNA-1273 for phase one trials in the US just 42 days after identifying the key RNA sequence to target, according to a Monday press release.

Moderna shares gained 2% on Monday as the broader market slumped the most in two years. The biotech company soared as much as 43% in Tuesday’s session before paring some gains.

Moderna’s stock jump arrived one day after biotech company Gilead notched a similar uptick. The firm soared as much as 11% Monday after a World Health Organization official said its remdesivir compound could be the best bet for treating coronavirus cases. Gilead’s drug is undergoing human trials in China, with results expected to be released in April.

Here are the top 10 shareholders to ride Moderna’s two-day stock rally, ranked in ascending order of profit. Gain figures are calculated from the spike between February 21’s close and the closing price on February 25. Holdings data are sourced from Bloomberg.

10. Stephane Bancel

caption Moderna CEO, Stephane Bancel attends 2019 Forbes Healthcare Summit at the Jazz at Lincoln Center on December 05, 2019 in New York City. source Steven Ferdman/Getty Images

Shares held: 7,456,986

Gain:$41,237,133

About: Bancel serves as the biotech company’s CEO and as a venture partner for Flagship Pioneering, the firm that founded Moderna. He previously acted as CEO at French diagnostics company bioMérieux and at Eli Lilly and Company.

9. OCHA LLC

caption FILE PHOTO: A technician works with genome samples at a lab of the biotech company Sinogene in Beijing source Reuters

Shares held: 7,953,216

Gain: $43,981,284

About: Bancel serves as the majority equity holder and sole managing member of OCHA. The CEO has previously used the LLC to buy Moderna stock.

8. Boston Biotech Ventures

caption A biotech lab. source picture alliance/Getty Images

Shares held: 9,232,886

Gain: $51,057,860

About: Boston Biotech Ventures serves as another holding firm for Bancel to buy and sell Moderna shares.

7. TAS Partners

caption Moderna is developing cancer vaccines that are custom-crafted for each individual patient. source Moderna

Shares held: 10,828,850

Gain: $59,883,541

About: TAS serves as a holding company for Dr. Timothy Springer and Dr. Chafen Lu. Springer has helped several young biotech companies get off the ground, and was among Moderna’s biggest shareholders before its initial public offering.

6. Robert S. Langer

caption Robert S. Langer (L) and Laura Langer attend the 2019 Breakthrough Prize at NASA Ames Research Center on November 4, 2018 in Mountain View, California. source Tim Mosenfelder/Getty Images

Shares held: 11,509,357

Gain: $63,646,744

About: A scientist, inventor, chemical engineer, and professor at MIT, Langer serves on Moderna’s board of directors. He has helped found several other biotech firms, both on his own and in partnership with venture capital firm Polaris Partners.

5. BlackRock

caption FILE PHOTO: BlackRock’s Richard Prager rings the opening bell above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York source Reuters

Shares held: 11,724,018

Gain: $64,833,820

About: BlackRock holds Moderna shares across several investment products. Moderna is the highest-weighted company in BlackRock’s iShares Genomics Immunology and Healthcare ETF.

4. Fidelity

caption The biotech Moderna is developing experimental cancer vaccines. source Moderna

Shares held: 16,034,456

Gain: $88,670,542

About: Fidelity holds millions of shares of Moderna through the numerous index funds it offers to clients.

3. Vanguard Group

caption Vanguard Group’s Chief Investment Officer Gus Sauter (R) stands with Vanguard CEO Bill McNabb in the board room at the Vanguard Headquarters. source REUTERS/Tim Shaffer

Shares held: 17,319,037

Gain: $95,774,275

About: Investment adviser giant Vanguard holds millions of Moderna shares through several of its funds, including its Total Stock Market Index Fund, Small-Cap ETF, and Extended Market ETF.

2. AstraZeneca

caption FILE PHOTO: A man walks past a sign at an AstraZeneca site in Macclesfield source Reuters

Shares held: 25,499,325

Gain: $141,011,267

About: AstraZeneca and Moderna announced an exclusive partnership to develop messenger RNA therapeutics in 2013 for numerous serious diseases and cancers. AstraZeneca made an upfront investment of $240 million for exclusive access to targeting specific diseases through the therapeutics.

1. Flagship Pioneering

caption Tablets allow Moderna employees to monitor daily operations. source Moderna

Shares held: 50,867,600

Gain: $281,297,828

About: A well-known healthcare venture capital fund, Flagship Pioneering founded Moderna in 2010. The biotech company’s CEO joined Flagship in 2013 and serves as a venture partner.

