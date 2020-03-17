Coronavirus deaths are so high in Italy that some places have waiting list for burials, and funerals are taking place with no family members there

caption Cemetery workers and funeral agency workers in protective masks in Bergamo, Italy March 16, 2020. source Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

In Bergamo, the part of Italy worst affected by the coronavirus, coffins are overflowing local facilities, according to The Washington Post.

Many families, under the country’s strict lockdown, have been unable to see their loved ones during treatment nor attend their funerals.

There is a waiting list for services and the crematorium is working 24 hours a day, the Post reported, while the obituary pages of the local daily newspaper run to 10 pages.

Italy, now the hardest-hit country by the coronavirus, has reported more than 2,100 deaths as of Tuesday, with nearly 28,000 total cases.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Funeral services are overwhelmed in the part of Italy hardest-hit by the coronavirus, with a Bergamo crematorium operating 24 hours a day, according to The Washington Post.

Bergamo is a city in Lombardy, northern Italy, where the coronavirus is striking the population hard.

There is now a waiting list for burials there. Coffins of the deceased awaiting services have overflowed two hospital morgues and a cemetery morgue, The Post reported.

A video posted by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero on Sunday also shows coffins lined up in a Bergamo church.

caption A still from a video posted by Italian newspaper Il Messaggero, showing coffins awaiting funeral services in coronavirus-hit Bergamo. source Il Messaggero

Italy is now the worst-hit country by the coronavirus outside of China, with more than 27,000 confirmed cases and 2,158 people dead. So far 2,749 people are reported to have recovered.

Under the strict lockdown – imposed in this part of Italy on March 8 by Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte – many Bergamo funerals are being held with only a priest and a funeral home employee present, with occasional permissions for a funeral of no more than 10 mourners, according to the Post.

Cemeteries have been closed off, so that people will not be tempted to leave their homes and gather to visit graves.

The stringent precautions at every stage mean that many have had no opportunity to visit a loved one after the onset of the disease, nor to see the body prior to the funeral, according to The Post.

caption Relatives of a person who died from coronavirus disease (COVID-19) arrive at a cemetery in Bergamo, Italy March 16, 2020 source Flavio Lo Scalzo/Reuters

Marta Testa, whose father died of COVID-19 on March 11, told the Post: “I think it’s worse than a war. Dad is waiting to be buried. And we are here waiting to tell him goodbye.”

Testa reportedly never saw her father again after he was taken to hospital on March 7.

As authorities increasingly recommend cremation over burial, the crematorium has begun operating round the clock, according to the Post.

The sheer scale of the devastation on Bergamo is starkly illustrated by a tweet from journalist David Carretta, who posted a video of himself leafing through the obituary pages of the local daily paper on two dates – February 9 and March 13.

The Eco di Bergamo’s obituary pages, which ran to one and a half pages on the earlier date, spanned 10 pages just over one month later.

Bergamo daily newspaper pic.twitter.com/N3ECABz8dr — David Carretta (@davcarretta) March 14, 2020

The rise of coronavirus cases across Italy has left doctors with overwhelming workload, a situation that is forcing doctors to take agonizing decisions about who to prioritize for treatment.

In China, which has had more than 81,000 cases in total, the spread of the virus has almost completely slowed, meaning Italy now has the biggest struggle against the disease.