Whistleblower doctor Li Wenliang, who was censored after sounding the alarm about the coronavirus, has died in Wuhan

caption A security official stands guard as an ambulance arrives with a patient to the Infectious Disease Center of Princess Margaret Hospital on January 22, 2020 in Hong Kong. source Anthony Kwan/Getty Images

A coronavirus outbreak that originated in Wuhan, China, has killed at least 565 people and infected more than 28,000 since December.

At the onset of the outbreak, a Wuhan doctor named Li Wenliang warned some of his contacts from medical school about the virus.

He was reprimanded by Wuhan police and required to sign a letter acknowledging he was “making false comments.”

Li caught the coronavirus himself after treating infected patients. Wuhan Central Hospital reported at 3 a.m. local time on February 7 that he died after “efforts to save him were ineffective.”

In the last five weeks, a new coronavirus has killed more than 565 people. Among those casualties is Li Wenliang, a 34-year-old doctor who was one of the first people to sound the alarm about the new outbreak.

Li sent a message to his medical-school alumni group on December 30, warning that seven patients had been quarantined at Wuhan Central Hospital after coming down with a respiratory illness that seemed like the SARS coronavirus. Wuhan police then reprimanded and silenced Li, requiring him to sign a letter acknowledging that he was “making false comments.”

Li died of the coronavirus at 3:57 a.m. local time on Friday at Wuhan Central Hospital, where he had been in intensive care for the past three weeks. The hospital confirmed his death in a statement on Weibo.

“During the fight against the novel coronavirus outbreak, Li Wenliang, an ophthalmologist at our hospital, was infected. Efforts to save him were ineffective. He died at 2:58 a.m on Feb. 7. We deeply regret and mourn his death,” the post reads.

caption A screenshot of a 3:57 a.m. local time Weibo post from Wuhan Central Hospital. source Weibo

Li is survived by his wife, who is pregnant, and their first child.

He first checked himself into the Wuhan Central Hospital on January 12 and announced on his Weibo account February 1 that he’d been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. According to local news outlet China News Weekly, Li’s heart stopped around 9:30 p.m. local time Thursday, but he was rescued using an extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO) machine.

Some reports suggested Li had passed away Thursday evening local time, though these proved to be incorrect. At 12:38 a.m. local time on Friday, the hospital said Li was in critical condition.

A warning message gone viral

Earlier this week, Li told The New York Times via text message that Chinese officials could have done better at sharing information about the coronavirus at the outbreak’s onset.

“If the officials had disclosed information about the epidemic earlier,” he said, “I think it would have been a lot better. There should be more openness and transparency.”

The message Li sent to his medical-school contacts on December 30 warned that the seven quarantined Wuhan patients had all worked at or visited the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market.

The same day, the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission published a notice that some patients had contracted an unknown pneumonia, possibly at the seafood market. But the commission warned that “organizations or individuals are not allowed to release treatment information to the public without authorization.”

Screenshots of Li’s message had already gone viral, though.

caption A woman walks in front of the closed Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where health officials think the coronavirus outbreak might have started, in the city of Wuhan, Hubei province, China, on January 12, 2020. source NOEL CELIS/AFP via Getty Images

“When I saw them circulating online, I realized that it was out of my control and I would probably be punished,” Li told CNN on Tuesday.

Four days later, Li was summoned to a police station. Authorities reportedly told him that his WeChat warning was illegal and had “severely disturbed the social order.”

The letter he was told to sign read: “We solemnly warn you: If you keep being stubborn, with such impertinence, and continue this illegal activity, you will be brought to justice – is that understood?”

Beneath that, Li wrote: “Yes, I do.”

caption A screenshot of a photo that Li shared on his Weibo account on January 31 shows the letter he signed on January 3. source Weibo

Li was not detained, and he returned to work at the hospital.

Li continued to speak out and share information while sick

After contracting the coronavirus and checking himself into the hospital for treatment, Li continued to post to his Weibo account and speak out against misinformation.

“I was wondering why (the government’s) official notices were still saying there was no human-to-human transmission, and there were no healthcare workers infected,” Li wrote on January 31 from his hospital bed.

China’s Supreme People’s Court issued a commentary on January 28 that condemned Wuhan authorities’ investigations into people like Li who shared early information about the virus.

“It might have been a fortunate thing for containing the new coronavirus, if the public had listened to this ‘rumor’ at the time, and adopted measures such as wearing masks, strict disinfection and avoiding going to the wildlife market,” the commentary said.

Update: This story was originally published February 6 at 2:08 p.m. ET, before Dr. Li died. It has been updated with the latest information about his death.