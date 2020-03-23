RV-maker Winnebago is shutting down as coronavirus pandemic intensifies in the US

caption Winnebago RVs. source Ann Johansson/Getty Images

The recreational-vehicle maker Winnebago said on Monday that it would suspend most production in the US.

The Iowa-based company said that it would maintain pay and benefits for workers.

Winnebago also said it would retain production flexibility to support the fight to contain the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

On Monday, recreational-vehicle manufacturer Winnebago Industries announced that it would shut down US production until April 12 as the coronavirus pandemic intensifies.

The Iowa-based company said in a statement that it would be “temporarily suspending most production activities at the Company’s Winnebago, Grand Design RV, Newmar, and Chris-Craft facilities.”

It added, “This action is in response to the national spread of the coronavirus, the national emergency associated with the virus, and unforeseeable change in business circumstances that have accompanied it.”

Winnebago said that it would maintain base pay and benefit for employees during the shutdown.

“As this global situation continues to rapidly evolve, our top priority is the health and well-being of our employees, business partners, customers and communities,” CEO Michael Happe said.

“We are also seeing demand for our products shift dramatically as the nation takes appropriate action to curb the spread of the coronavirus. This decision is not an easy one, but we are confident it is in the best interests of all our stakeholders.”

Anticipating that the country might need RVs to support the fight against the pandemic, the company said that it would “remain flexible with operations that can provide products related to the support of mobile health care, command centers and other logistical needs that local, state and Federal resources may require during this crisis.”