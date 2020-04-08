Photos show Wuhan after its unprecedented 76-day lockdown, where people are anxious, traumatized, and desperate to leave

caption People arrive at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan to take one of the first trains leaving the city in China’s central Hubei province early on April 8, 2020. source Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Image

The city of Wuhan lifted its strict lockdown measures at midnight on Wednesday, ending some ten weeks of coronavirus self-isolation.

Highway tolls have reopened, while train, bus, and flights services resumed.

People are allowed to use public transport and go back to work provided they have permission from the government’s color-coded smartphone health system.

But Chinese authorities and health experts are still concerned about reinfection and have warned people to still be cautious.

Scroll down to see images of the 11 million-strong city slowly returning to normal life.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Wuhan, the Chinese city where the first coronavirus case was recorded last December, has lifted its 76-day lockdown measures.

As of Wednesday midnight local time, millions of people are able to leave the confines of their homes once more, with public transport resuming and workplaces opening.

While many cooped-up residents said they felt “liberated” once again, but many others were left traumatized and fearful from the lockdown. Health experts also worry that there will be a new spike in infections.

Scroll down to see photos the city returning to normal.

After 76 days of stringent lockdown, Wuhan — the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak — lifted its restrictions.

caption Security guards remove barriers on a street in Wuhan on April 5, 2020 source Aly Song/Reuters

The city of 11 million people, which has been on lockdown since January 23, experienced one of the most extensive quarantine restrictions in the world.

For more than two months, it suspended all public transport, shut down its businesses, and banned people from entering and leaving the city.

Only one person per household was allowed to leave their homes to buy food or medicine every 72 hours.

The first case of coronavirus was recorded in Wuhan in December.

The moment was celebrated with a midnight light show on Wednesday, which projected faces of health workers, police officers, and military troops on the city’s skyscrapers and bridges.

#Wuhan celebrating official lockdown break…good news for all pic.twitter.com/7wYOw8z0oe — Rajeshkumar Chinnapp (@rajeshchennapa) April 8, 2020

People also posted their hourly countdowns to midnight and shared their lockdown “achievements,” The Guardian reported.

According to the newspaper, one person wrote on microblogging site Weibo: “Achievements during the lockdown: lost 10 kg, read two books, tried a haircut I would never have dared, slept eight hours every day. Next stage: lose more weight, get into the mindset of returning to society.”

The lift on lockdown measures means that highways reopened…

caption Staff members remove a barrier at a highway toll station in Wuhan on April 8, 2020. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

… train services resumed…

caption People arrive at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan to take one of the first trains leaving the city on April 8, 2020. source Noel Celis/AFP via Getty Images

…and flights started leaving the city again.

caption Passengers wearing protective gear walk at Wuhan’s Tianhe Airport on April 8, 2020, after its reopening. source Hector Retamal / AFP

Though there’s only limited air service so far, 200 flights were scheduled to depart Wuhan on Wednesday, carrying out 10,000 passengers, the BBC reported.

Meanwhile, the city’s railway authority estimated that more than 55,000 passengers will leave by train on Wednesday alone, CNN reported, citing state broadcaster CCTV.

The city’s once-deserted streets are once again full of cars as many people rushed to leave. Pictures showed hundred of cars at highway tolls waiting to leave the city, while other travelers formed long lines outside major transport hubs.

caption Cars queueing at a highway toll station in Wuhan on April 8, 2020. source STR/AFP via Getty Images

Photos showed long lines at Wuhan’s train stations and Tianhe International Airport.

People will also be able to start using public transport again, provided they show authorities a government-issued “health code” that shows how healthy they are.

caption A staff member helps a passenger scan health codes at Wuchang Railway Station in Wuhan on April 8, 2020. source Xinhua/Li He via Getty Images

Local authorities, including those in Wuhan, are trying to prevent further spread of the coronavirus by making them fill out a health questionnaire on their WeChat or Alipay apps, then giving them a colored health code – either in green, yellow, or red – that dictates how far they can travel.

Officials manning various checkpoints across the country are checking people’s health apps to see where they are allowed to go. Anyone with a green code is free to travel.

Here’s how the software works.

Chinese authorities and health experts have also urged the public to continue to be cautious and practice good hygiene. And Wuhan residents are still wearing masks in public and washing their hands regularly.

Checkpoints have been set up everywhere from airports, train stations, to the city’s streets.

caption A worker waits to control the temperature of passengers at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan on April 8, 2020. source Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Officials at some checkpoints are still screening people’s temperatures.

caption A worker controls the temperature of a woman as she arrives at Hankou Railway Station in Wuhan on April 8, 2020. source Hector Retamal/AFP/Getty Images

Public places like restaurants, cinemas, and shopping malls have been thoroughly disinfected so people can start using them again.

caption Volunteers from the Blue Sky Rescue team disinfect at the Qintai Grand Theatre in Wuhan on April 2, 2020. source Aly Song Reuters

Some people are going back to work, but require a health check and a letter from their employers to do so.

caption Employees work on a production line manufacturing display monitors at a TPV factory in Wuhan on April 7, 2020. source China Daily via Reuters

Source: BBC

Meanwhile, health workers who traveled from around the country to Wuhan to help with the outbreak got to return home, with some farewells proving to be very emotional.

caption Medical staff from Jilin Province hug nurses from Wuhan after working together before leaving as Tianhe Airport is reopened on April 8, 2020 source Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images

But some limits remain. Schools have yet to reopen, and 45 residential communities are still on lockdown after local authorities detected asymptomatic residents.

Source: CNN

While many residents were overjoyed to be able to move around again, with one man saying he felt “liberated.”

caption Residents dancing at an old residential community blocked by barriers in Wuhan on April 5, 2020. source Aly Song/Reuters

Zhang Kaizhong, a Wuhan resident who was traveling to the neighboring province of Jiangsu by car, told The Guardian: “It’s like being liberated.”

Zhang said he hadn’t seen his wife in more than two months, as she wasn’t in Wuhan during the lockdown. “I miss her very much,” he said. “Of course I am very excited.”

But many others have been left traumatized by the lockdown, and still fear leaving the house. Many businesses have also been decimated.

Gao Jing, a Wuhan resident, told Reuters: “When I heard about the lifting of the lockdown, I didn’t feel particularly happy.”

“I actually felt very anxious. There are many issues that we are not sure can be resolved: employment, will patients continue to experience long-term effects, and for those who died, how will we remember them?” she said.

Kuang Li, an English teacher who has been asked to go back to work, also told Reuters: “Personally I’m still scared of the virus, and I feel that the outdoors still isn’t safe.”

Wuhan’s reopening came one day after China reported zero deaths from the coronavirus — the first time since it publicly released figures in January.

caption A worker collects a swab from a construction worker for nucleic acid test in Wuhan in China on April 7, 2020. source China Daily via Reuters

As infections in Wuhan started dropping in mid-March, Chinese President Xi Jinping had visited the city and praised its people for being “heroic.”

caption Chinese President Xi Jinping, waves to residents who are quarantined at home and sends regards to them at a community in Wuhan on March 10, 2020. source Ju Peng/Xinhua via Getty

But health experts have also warned that coronavirus cases could spike again and worry that people will get reinfected.

Zeng Guang, chief epidemiologist at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention told the state-run Global Times: “China is not near the end, but has entered a new stage. With the global epidemic raging, China has not reached the end.”

“After work and production resumed, the movement of people increased and so did the risk of cross-infections from mass gatherings,” Luo Ping, an epidemic-control official in Wuhan, also told state broadcaster CCTV, according to CNN. “Some residents have dropped their guard and don’t wear masks when they go on the streets.”

“The reopening of Wuhan does not mean the all-clear, neither does it mean a relaxing of epidemic prevention and control measures” in the city,” he said.

More than 2,500 people in the city have died from the virus. Last week, Wuhan residents joined a three-minute national silence for all those who succumbed to the disease.

Source: Business Insider