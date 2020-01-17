Corrective Services NSW Selects Infor to Achieve Critical Workforce Utilisation Efficiencies

Around 7000 rostered staff to benefit from industry-leading cloud platform

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – Media OutReach – 17 January 2020 – Infor, a global leader in business cloud software specialised by industry, announced that Corrective Services NSW (CSNSW) has chosen Infor CloudSuite Workforce Management to future-proof aspects of its scheduled staff rostering needs through a competitive market process.





Infor’s comprehensive workforce management solution and associated business process changes will provide efficient and effective staff scheduling procedures, and provide ongoing workforce utilisation efficiencies.





Infor’s industry-leading workforce scheduling system will deliver a host of benefits to Corrective Services NSW, including:





Providing live scheduling monitors in key locations that enhance staff safety and security

Continually adapting its workforce scheduling approach to new business models

Mitigate the risk of potential compliance errors by ensuring team members are rostered and paid in compliance with their respective Public Sector Awards.

The rostering of CSNSW employees is a critical business function that supports 6,885 rostered staff within 109 rostered sites state-wide 24 hours 7 days a week. Rostered staff comprises custodial, industrial, security and intelligence, administration, and clerical employees that attract any form of penalty rate payment during the performance of their duties. These CSNSW employees are situated in correctional centres, courts, operational or support locations across NSW.





Infor ANZ Managing Director Jarrod Kinchington said that the complexity of a state-wide workforce demands a flexible and intuitive workforce management system that can be deployed with minimal disruptions to day-to-day activities.





“We are thrilled that Corrective Services NSW has chosen Infor for its cloud-based workforce management needs. Our Infor CloudSuite solution will provide the organisation with a central location to easily manage employee resources, as well as the ability to track operational and labour performance and comply with the necessary legislation, regulations and procedures,” Kinchington said.





About Corrective Services NSW

Corrective Services NSW (CSNSW) is a division of the Department of Communities and Justice. It delivers professional correctional services and programs to reduce re-offending and enhance community safety. As an important element of the criminal justice system, CSNSW manages remand and sen​tenced inmates as well as offenders in the community.





About Infor

Infor is a global leader in business cloud software specialized by industry. With 17,300 employees and over 68,000 customers in more than 170 countries, Infor software is designed for progress. To learn more, please visitwww.infor.com.

