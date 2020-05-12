I’m trying to create less waste, so I bought sunglasses that come with a repair program and lifetime warranty — here’s how they measure up.

source Suzie Dundas/Business Insider

I don’t like to buy fast fashion, so when it came to finding myself a good pair of sunglasses, I opted for one with a lifetime guarantee.

With glass lenses, polarization, and a lightweight, durable frame, the Costa Waterwoman Sunglasses will hopefully be the last pair I ever need.

They’re expensive at about $270 full-price, but if all goes well, I won’t have to buy another pair of sunglasses for a long time, if ever.

The Costa Waterwoman Sunglasses are currently on sale at Dick’s Sporting Goods (from $174) or Amazon (from $156).

Product Card Module: Women’s Waterwoman Polarized Glasses Card size: small

In the summer, I try to spend at least an hour or more a day outside biking, hiking, paddling, or just throwing a stick for my dog at a nearby lake. But all-day sunshine can cause eye fatigue, and squinting into the sun can quickly cause a headache and expose your eyes to potentially harmful UV rays.

That’s why I never go outside without sunglasses. But because I’m pretty active, I tend to break and scratch my shades more than the average person. It feels like I’m looking for a new pair of sunglasses every summer and constantly throwing broken ones in the trash.

However, this year may be different. My newest pair of sunglasses is the Waterwoman from Costa Del Mar, and they’re everything I need: extremely durable, scratchproof, lightweight, and (I think) timelessly styled. But maybe the most significant selling point is Costa’s lifetime guarantee, ensuring they’ll be my go-to pair of shades for years to come.

I recommend Costa to everyone looking for a pair of “forever sunglasses.”

Costa is the opposite of fast fashion

caption I ofted for a pair with a bit of color, but you can also go for simple tortoiseshell or other solid colors. source Suzie Dundas/Business Insider

Even if you don’t know the term “fast fashion,” you probably know what it is: cheap, trendy clothing and accessories made with low-quality materials. Affordability is the bottom line, so fast fashion is usually neither sustainable nor long-lasting. If you’ve ever bought a $10 shirt from a trendy store at the mall that came apart in the laundry a month later, it was fast fashion.

Fortunately, Costa is the total opposite of that. They make products with recycled and eco-friendly materials and their production methods are much better for the planet. Of course, this does mean they’re more expensive (more on that below).

Costa assembles their sunglasses in Florida, and at least eight people inspect each pair before it ships. All of their shades with plastic frames (including the Waterwoman) use bio-resin sourced from castor plants, which has a much lower carbon footprint and lower emissions than using traditional plastics. Costa also recycles old lenses and the company donates to organizations like the Surfrider Foundation, the Coastal Conservation Association, and OCEARCH, in addition to numerous other community and eco-based organizations.

What Costa’s sunglasses are like to wear

When I tried on the Waterwoman sunglasses, the person helping me promised they look good on nearly everyone – and she was right. With a large frame and slightly angled temples, they create flattering lines on wide and slim faces. I chose a frame with a blue-brown color scheme called “Shiny Wahoo,” which has enough color to ass some personality but isn’t so bright or bold that it’s going to go out of style anytime soon (I hope.) The frame is plastic, but Costa also has dozens of metal aviator-style frames, especially in their men’s collection. I chose the lens best suited for being on the water, but there are 14 lenses available; the plastic ones are a bit less expensive.

The Costa Waterwoman is considered a “narrow” frame shape, and it’s a bit tight on my temples, though not uncomfortable. However, people with a wider face will likely want to get a pair with a “regular” width frame; fortunately, this includes the newly released Waterwoman 2. Most men’s styles have larger lens shapes and medium or wide widths.

What to expect from the materials and durability:

caption The glasses have a lifetime warranty and a repair program for any damage that isn’t due to manufacturing issues. source Suzie Dundas/Business Insider

I didn’t realize how much technology goes into a pair of sunglasses until I started researching the brand. By using colored bio-resin, rather than painted plastic, Costa ensures the frames won’t chip. And since the hinges are corrosion-resistant, they won’t rust or weaken after prolonged use. Costa lenses have industry-leading polarization, and the degree of curve on the lenses helps water bead off rather than flattening and distorting your view.

The Waterwoman feels durable and doesn’t show any wear, even with heavy use and dozens of drops in the few months I’ve had them. But, if I do break them, I have two options: 1. Costa has a lifetime warranty in case of any defects in parts or materials, even if it’s been years since you purchased them. It costs $11.95 to ship them back and have them replaced or repaired under warranty. 2. For issues not covered under manufacturing or materials, like breaking a lens, Costa has a repair program to help keep trash out of landfills and reduce manufacturing emissions. Repairs start at $40.

It’s important to me to support brands that encourage reuse and repair rather than replacement, and Costa certainly fits that criteria.

Cons to consider

caption The water beads off easily. source Suzie Dundas/Business Insider

Cost: Costa del Mar sunglasses are pricey. The Waterwoman is $249+ with glass lenses or $189+ with plastic (currently, the glass lenses on sale for $188, making them a slightly better deal). Across all styles, the most affordable sunglasses are $139.

Costa del Mar sunglasses are pricey. The Waterwoman is $249+ with glass lenses or $189+ with plastic (currently, the glass lenses on sale for $188, making them a slightly better deal). Across all styles, the most affordable sunglasses are $139. Style: The downside of buying a pair of sunglasses to last forever is that while they may still be structurally sound, fashion comes and goes. If you’re looking for a good-looking yet more affordable alternative, consider the Nike Revere. They’re about $100 and more focused on fashion – think vintage Hollywood mixed with sporty aviators.

The downside of buying a pair of sunglasses to last forever is that while they may still be structurally sound, fashion comes and goes. If you’re looking for a good-looking yet more affordable alternative, consider the Nike Revere. They’re about $100 and more focused on fashion – think vintage Hollywood mixed with sporty aviators. Durability: These sunglasses are extremely durable, but that doesn’t mean they can’t break. They have hinges, and if bent or subjected to too much pressure, the frames can suffer. This is a reason I love their repair program, but if you’re really rough on your glasses, consider Ombraz sunglasses. They come in one unisex style with an adjustable rope instead of arms, so they don’t have any hinges or extra pieces that can snap.

The bottom line

source Suzie Dundas/Business Insider

I’m thrilled with my Waterwoman’s from Costa – not just because of the look and durability, but because I know I’m supporting a company that’s significantly reducing plastic waste and moving the industry towards sustainable manufacturing.

That said, they’re expensive, and though I think Costa is a great company, no one should feel bad if they can’t swing the extra cost; $200 or more for a pair of sunglasses is on the pricier side. But if your budget does allow for it, most people should find a pair they like from the 90+ options (50+ for women) Costa makes. By buying a pair of Costa shades and keeping them maintained and repaired when needed, you’ll help keep plastic out of landfills and look darn good in the process.

Product Card Module: Women’s Waterwoman Polarized Glasses Card size: button