I ate at Costco’s food court in Korea, and dishes you can’t get in the US like sea snail porridge and beef bulgogi bake blew me away

caption Costco’s food court is a shining beacon of culinary excellence in the bulk retail industry. source Kate Taylor/Business Insider

Costco’s food court is beloved by American shoppers who adore the retailer’s $1.50 hot dogs and cheap pizza.

Recently, I visited a Costco food court in Seoul, South Korea to see if the chain is just as tasty internationally.

We taste-tested menu items including a beef bulgogi bake and sea snail porridge, and discovered that Costco’s food court is just as good – and maybe even better – in South Korea.

SEOUL, South Korea – Costco’s food court is a shining beacon of culinary excellence in the bulk retail industry.

It’s one of the largest pizza chains in the US. Business Insider’s Hollis Johnson once deemed the BBQ brisket sandwich “one of the best sandwiches ever.” And, then there is Costco’s hot dog – one of the best hot dogs around, at the low price of $1.50.

However, some of Costco’s trendier items have failed to live up to the high standards set by these food court icons. As the company expands internationally, it has the challenging task of adjusting its offerings and food court menu to local tastes.

In South Korea, that means building out its food court menu to include items such as pork cutlet, a bulgogi bake, and porridge made with abalone (sea snails).

I recently visited a Costco warehouse in Seoul’s Yangjae neighborhood. The warehouse is Costco’s most popular in South Korea, and it’s easy to see why – the store has a massive selection of options, including plenty of items you can’t find in the US.

Then, there is the food court. I decided it was crucial that I taste test some of the items you can’t find in the US and see how Costco’s food court measures up in Korea. Here is what I found.

Costco warehouses around the world share much of the same DNA, from a bulk warehouse design to free samples galore.

In Yangjae, the first floor is stocked with a vast array of products, from clothing to beauty products.

Downstairs is the grocery section and food court, where the Yangjae warehouse truly diverges from its American counterparts.

The ready-to-eat section is extensive, with a wide variety of options.

Then, there’s the real reason I wanted to visit this Costco — the food court.

The South Korean food court has many Costco menu mainstays, including hot dogs and pizza. And, prices remain remarkably low — at 2,000 won, the hot dog costs about $1.68.

In addition to Costco classics, you can also order a pork cutlet, bulgogi bake, abalone porridge, or a blueberry yogurt smoothie.

I wanted to try the entire menu. However, as a single human being, I am limited in how much I can actually eat.

So, I decided to order the bulgogi bake, the porridge, and the smoothie.

Costco’s chicken bake is something that only really exists at Costco. It’s basically cheese, chicken, and bacon wrapped in Costco’s pizza dough, creating a beautiful, carbo-loaded delight. I wasn’t sure if the bulgogi bake could live up to the original.

But I should not have worried. The bulgogi bake was just as good as the original. In fact, it might actually be better.

The umami of the bulgogi cut with the scallion pairs shockingly well with the soft, stretchy dough. It’s rich and comforting — a delightful upgrade on a Costco classic.

I looked at this bulgogi bake, sitting in the basement of a Costco in Seoul, and thought, “I would like to curl up inside this doughy utopia and live there.” What I’m trying to say is that the memory of this bulgogi bake is going to be with me for a long time.

The porridge was also quite good. Costco serves up a version of jeonbokjuk, a rice porridge made with abalone (sea snails). It’s a cozy dish, perfect for when you are feeling sick or want something that feels home-cooked.

I was not as obsessed with the porridge as I was the bulgogi bake, but it’s a quality dish — rich and stuffed with plenty of seafood.

Finally, we have the smoothie. It’s very yogurt-y, with a bit of tartness to balance out the super-sweet berry flavor. It’s good, but I must admit I was more impressed by the construction of the thick paper straw, which held up admirably against sogginess.

The rest of Costco’s food court menu looked just as enticing.

I was sad to miss out on the pork cutlets in particular — but I will have to save that for another trip.

I also spotted some Costco shoppers making “Costco kimchi” — a combination of mustard, ketchup, and onions.

I left the food court feeling fully stuffed.

As Costco opens new locations in the US and around the world, one of the fascinating ways the company continues to evolve is by adding new regional menu items.

A trip to the food court in South Korea proves that Costco is able to update the menu without losing any of its low-cost charm. And I personally will be dreaming about the bulgogi bake for a long time to come.