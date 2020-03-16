A viral rumor about Costco toilet paper being recalled is a hoax

caption The online falsehood comes about at a time where members are panic-buying essentials like toilet paper. source Chris Hondros / Staff / Getty Images

Costco has been the subject of false online rumors regarding a Kirkland toilet paper recall.

The internet hoax claims that the warehouse chain’s in-house brand has been somehow tainted by the coronavirus.

Fact-checking site Snopes debunked the outlandish claim.

False rumors that Costco has recalled its in-house Kirkland brand toilet paper rolled across the internet over the weekend. Fact-checking site Snopes even took the time to debunk the hoax.

Costco did not immediately respond to Business Insider’s request for comment. Kirkland toilet paper is not listed on the warehouse chain website’s list of recalls.

According to Snopes, the hoax’s typical script involved a warning about toilet paper “contaminted [sic] with Coronavirus outbreak” and “containted [sic] due to the item being manufactred [sic] in China.”

It’s no surprise that Costco was singled out by this toilet-paper-related falsehood. The Washington-based retailer in particular has seen a major sales boost due to coronavirus-related spending.

And members have singled out the phenomenon of Costco toilet paper runs for discussion on Twitter:

Calgarians are stocking up amid #Coronavirus concerns Costco has been open for not even 10 minutes… and already dozens of people are lined up to get toilet paper #yyc @CTVCalgary pic.twitter.com/efybivVuGN — Mark Villani (@CTVMarkVillani) March 9, 2020

"self isolate please!!" everyone going to costco this morning to get more toilet paper: pic.twitter.com/hC3IMaILwm — florida man (@SpicyDoggo) March 16, 2020

Was at Costco today. Why is toilet paper like the number one priority to buy in a disaster-prep situation? People had carts stacked sky high with the stuff. I’m thinking non-perishable food is more important? What am I missing? — Ashton Eaton (@AshtonJEaton) March 13, 2020

This isn’t Costco’s first toilet-paper-related controversy of the outbreak, either. Earlier in March, members squabbled over bath tissue and other sanitary items in a California warehouse. But as consumers continue to panic buy necessities amid the pandemic, essentials like toilet paper will likely remain a point of focus in the retail world.