Angry shoppers slam new rules preventing Walmart, Target, and Costco stores from selling ‘nonessential’ items such as toys and clothing in certain parts of the US

Governments in parts of the US have barred big-box stores and grocery chains from selling nonessential items to reduce foot traffic and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Vermont and Michigan are among the places that have enforced such rules.

While some shoppers have celebrated the new restrictions, differing opinions about what is essential versus nonessential are creating confusion and irritation for others.

It’s no longer possible to shop the entirety of your local big-box store in some parts of the US.

Local governments are increasingly saying that stores such as Costco, Walmart, and Target that have been allowed to stay open during lockdowns because they sell essential items such as groceries shouldn’t be allowed to sell nonessential items during the coronavirus pandemic.

The rationale is that it prevents shoppers from spending unnecessary time browsing the store – and thereby limiting their risk of exposure to the coronavirus – and makes it fairer to other stores that sell mostly nonessential items and have been forced to close.

Vermont and Michigan are among the governments that have rolled out new regulations preventing big-box stores from selling nonessential items.

Vermont’s Agency of Commerce and Community Development has directed these retailers to “cease in-person sales” of products including “arts and crafts, beauty, carpet and flooring, clothing, consumer electronics, entertainment (books, music, movies), furniture, home and garden, jewelry, paint, photo services, sports equipment, toys and the like.”

In Michigan, big-box stores over 50,000 square feet are required to rope off carpet and flooring, furniture, and paint departments, along with garden centers and plant nurseries.

While some shoppers have welcomed these new restrictions, others have criticized local governments and the stores themselves for not allowing them to shop freely. And varying opinions about what is essential versus nonessential are creating confusion.

@Walmart @walmarthelp even at pandemic CLOTHES are ESSENTIAL???? so don’t be trying to say they are not and barring people from buying them kids are now home they will need things, families will probably need to get games & puzzles to plan for no law spring summer school Vacation — R.I. PRINCESS (@Tbezzy112) April 9, 2020

Some Walmart, Costco, Target stores barred from selling nonessential items What a bunch of crap. I have to work at home and i need my printer and computer. DAAAHHH!! I need ink and paper. Let ban government from working they are non essential to the public — Ruben Perez (@perezru7) April 8, 2020

Walmart blocking off aisles that are deemed “non essential” is actually dumb… — ⚔️ ???????????????????? ⚔️ (@BladeT9019) April 14, 2020

Maybe I'm late to hearing the news about non essential commerce but why in the holy fuck are people ok with being told what they can and can't buy? If I want to go to walmart and buy a flat of silly string to keep myself entertained, that's essential… to me…and my sanity. — Oh.musical.me (@MusicalOh) April 14, 2020

I’ve been trying to shop for my baby & literally EVERYTHING has been blocked off. Idk why Walmart & target are seeming baby stuff as nonessential. — ari ward. (@__cheeekk) April 14, 2020

Yea apparently even @Walmart feels like having a power trip and restrict your shopping freedoms. That’s cool. Trust me I can enjoy staying away from a Walmart. Walmart clarifies policy on selling nonessential items after facing backlash -Business Insider https://t.co/8qPEwBXdBG — Deplorable Dave ⭐⭐⭐ (@RealJohhnieDoe) April 14, 2020

Why ban non essential items when a person is already in that store. They are killing the businesses and the economy. If the store is closed completely that’s different but to say I can’t buy something when I’m in the store is bull????. It’s time to fight back. — NoWorries (@starryeyedprize) April 13, 2020

In one recent example reported by Business Insider’s Hayley Peterson, a Walmart in Big Rapids, Michigan, last week roped off an area of its store that included baby products, preventing one shopper from buying an infant car seat. These products were not listed as nonessential items in the governor’s latest executive order.

A Walmart representative later clarified to Business Insider that customers in Michigan could buy infant products and indicated that these items should not have been roped off.

“We are reiterating this direction with store management to ensure consistent service to our customers across our Michigan stores,” the representative said.