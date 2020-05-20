A Costco worker is being praised online after he told a shopper who refused to wear a mask to leave the store

caption Costco said that starting May 4 all shoppers must wear masks to visit its stores. source REUTERS/Joshua Roberts

A Costco worker is being praised online after he asked a customer who refused to wear a mask to leave the store.

Costco has required all shoppers to wear masks while in its stores since May 4.

Enforcing coronavirus safety-related procedures is proving challenging for many retail workers.

The internet is praising a Costco worker who told a customer who refused to wear a mask while shopping to leave the store.

A widely shared video filmed by the shopper shows a standoff with the Costco worker. The worker explains in the clip that he is asking the customer to wear the mask because “that is our company policy.” The shopper responds that they’re not wearing a mask “because I woke up in a free country.”

A Twitter user responded: “Yes. It’s a free country. To explain what that means: #Costco has the right to require that customers wear masks (or shoes or shirts). The customer has the right to shop somewhere else if they don’t wish to put on a mask. The customer does NOT have the right to ignore the rules.”

“Go #Costco and love this guy! Thank you!” another wrote. “Wear a mask.”

Since May 4, Costco has required its members to wear masks in its stores to protect both workers’ and customers’ safety, per the recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But despite this, the policy has led to much debate online, with some people calling for a boycott of the warehouse chain, Business Insider’s Shoshy Ciment reported.

“Adios #Costco! Won’t be renewing my membership!” a Twitter user wrote last month. “I REFUSE to mask up for the low IQ mob that’s falling for the propaganda, not to mention the health risks by restricting oxygen!”

Other people came to the retailer’s defense, saying they felt safer shopping in stores when people wear masks.

Enforcing new social-distancing and coronavirus safety-related procedures is proving challenging for many retail workers. And in at least one case, a dispute about them turned fatal: Earlier this month, a Family Dollar security guard was shot and killed after he stopped a customer from entering the store because her daughter wasn’t wearing a face mask.

Experts have said this tension will only get worse as more stores across the country reopen and customers return to a new set of shopping rules.

“In 30-plus years of studying retail and crisis situations, we have never seen a situation of customers being so rude to hourly employees,” Larry Barton, a professor of crisis management and public safety at the University of Central Florida, wrote in an email to Business Insider.

“It’s demoralizing and, as we saw with the shooting of the security guard, a sometimes deadly environment,” he added.

Barton said many workers were also receiving little or no guidance from management on how to handle a volatile person.

“Retailers must train employees on deescalating hostile persons now – before the need,” he said.

“I am very concerned that this summer, as temperatures rise, we will see a noteworthy increase in short tempers moving from verbal to physical,” Barton added. “The time to prepare is now, before a critical incident occurs.”

If you are a retail worker and have a story to share, please contact this reporter via the encrypted messaging app Signal at +1 (646) 768-4716 using a non-work phone, email to mhanbury@businessinsider.com, or Twitter DM @MarySHanbury.