The 10 countries where the most jobs depend on travel and tourism

International tourism is taking a major hit amid rising concerns about the novel coronavirus, but the industry doesn’t affect every country’s economy in the same way.

According to a report from visa assistance firm official-esta.com, India creates 172 jobs for every 100 tourists, while Libya creates 68.

While tourism can be an effective way for developing nations to spur economic growth, the industry can lead to environmental damage and crowd out sectors that could offer more sustainable employment, Foreign Policy reported.

Airlines are grounding flights, hundreds of hotels are temporarily closing their doors, and countries across the globe are instituting travel bans as the novel coronavirus spreads.

For countries that rely on international visitors to create jobs, the virus could be just as bad for the economy as it is for public health. While 100 tourists scarcely change the South Korean job market (2 jobs), that same number of visitors creates 944 jobs in Bangladesh, according to data from Knoema and The World Bank analyzed by visa assistance firm official-esta.com.

While tourism can be an effective way to spur economic growth in developing nations, especially on islands with few natural resources, the industry can lead to environmental damage and crowd out sectors with longer-term prospects, Foreign Policy’s Geert Vansintjan reported.

The virus, which has been traced to a market in Wuhan, China, has infected 89,000 people and killed more than 3,000 people around the world. Many cases have been linked to China, but people have fallen ill on every continent except Antarctica.

Here, ranked in ascending order, is a look at the ten countries that create the most jobs per 100 visitors, according to data from Knoema and The World Bank analyzed by official-esta.com. Data for each country is from the most recent year available. Tourism as a percentage of each country’s GDP reflects 2018 statistics, the most recent for which data is available from Knoema.

10. Nigeria

caption A picture taken on March 6, 2016 shows a man swimming in the “Wiki Spring,” a warm water spring with a year round temperature of 31 degrees Celsius at Yankari Game Reserve in northeastern Nigeria. source STEFAN HEUNIS/AFP via Getty Images

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 66

Number of tourist arrivals in 2016: 5,265,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 5% (Knoema)

9. Libya

caption Leptis Magna in Tripoli. source Youssef Boudlal/Reuters

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 68

Number of tourist arrivals in 2003: 142,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 3.3% (Knoema)

8. Guinea

caption CCC member Mamadi Camara conducts monitoring work using satellite tracking equipment on the River Niger near the Chimpanzee Conservation Centre, (CCC) on November 23, 2015 in Somoria, Guinea. source Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 77

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 99,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 5% (Knoema)

7. The Philippines

caption Boracay. source Via Flickr

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 83

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 6,621,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 24.7% (Knoema)

6. Madagascar

caption Tsarabanjina island, Madagascar. source Pierre-Yves Babelon / Shutterstock

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 93

Number of tourist arrivals in 2018: 291,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 15.7% (Knoema)

5. Ethiopia

caption Ethiopian Orthodox devotees walk between the rock-hewn churches of Saint Gabriel and Saint Raphael in Lalibela, Ethiopia, on March 7, 2019 source EDUARDO SOTERAS/AFP via Getty Images

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 99

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 933,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 9.4% (Knoema)

4. Venezuela

caption The Coast at the beach Playa Pedro Gonzalez in the town of Pedro Gonzalaz on the Isla Margarita in the Caribbean sea of Venezuela. source amnat30/Shutterstock

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 101

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 427,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 9.7% (Knoema)

3. Pakistan

caption Indian Sikh pilgrims visit the Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Kartarpur. source Reuters

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 154

Number of tourist arrivals in 2012: 966,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 7.1% (Knoema)

2. India

caption The Taj Mahal is reflected in a puddle in Agra. source Reuters

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 172

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 15,543,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 9.2% (Knoema)

1. Bangladesh

caption Boats in Arial Beel, Dhaka, Bangladesh. source Chobi_Wala/Shutterstock

Number of jobs created per 100 visitors: 944

Number of tourist arrivals in 2017: 1,026,000 (The World Bank)

Tourism as a percentage of GDP: 4.4% (Knoema)