Country singer Morgan Wallen thanked authorities for ‘doing their job with class’ after he was kicked out of Kid Rock’s bar and arrested in Nashville

caption Morgan Wallen performs at The Fillmore New Orleans on January 9, 2020 in New Orleans, Louisiana. source Josh Brasted/Getty Images

Morgan Wallen was arrested for on Saturday night after being thrown out of a Nashville bar owned by Kid Rock, as originally reported by local news site WKRN.

Arrest records show that he was released on a $500 bond and will appear in court in July.

Wallen apologized to bar staff and thanked local authorities in a tweet on Sunday, writing that he “didn’t mean any harm.”

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Country singer Morgan Wallen was arrested on Saturday night and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after being thrown out of a Nashville bar owned by Kid Rock, as originally reported by local news site WKRN.

Court records viewed by Insider show that Wallen was released on a $500 bond for the two charges. He is scheduled to appear in court in July.

According to WKRN, the arrest affidavit showed that security guards at Kid Rock’s Honky Tonk had to physically remove Wallen from the bar after he kicked glass items. After his removal, he “appeared to be a danger to himself and others,” and was arrested, WKRN reported.

On Sunday, Wallen addressed the incident in a tweet, writing that he and a few friends had been “horse-playing with each other” after stopping by some bars. “We didn’t mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected,” he said in the tweet.

Hey y’all just wanted to clear the air. I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other. We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected. — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

In a subsequent tweet, the singer thanked the “local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class.” Wallen shared a screenshot of the tweets to his Instagram story.

Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y’all — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) May 24, 2020

Wallen also shared a picture he took with Kid Rock.

Some fans of the singer criticized his choice to visit multiple bars in Nashville during the coronavirus pandemic. The city of Nashville began reopening on May 11 after the virus shut down the US for months. Restaurants and bars that served food were permitted to open for dine-in service with only 50 percent capacity. As of May 25, that capacity was raised to 75 percent in the second phase of the plan.

Wallen began his country music career with an appearance on season six of “The Voice” in 2014. He was eliminated in the playoff round of the season, but has since released an album and multiple singles, including “Up Down,” which features Florida Georgia Line.

Insider has reached out to Wallen for comment.