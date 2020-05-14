A couple and their 2 dogs live in a 267-square-foot tiny home on wheels that features a luxury sauna

caption A couple is living in a 267-square-foot tiny home with two dogs. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

Texas-based couple Molly and Ken have been living in a 267-square-foot tiny house on wheels with their two dogs since December 2018.

The tiny home features a kitchen, many windows that offer natural light, a lofted bedroom, and even a sauna.

The couple also decorated the space with plants to make it feel more lush and homey.

“Living in a smaller space really makes you mindful of what you bring in and out of the home,” Molly and Ken told Insider.

Molly and Ken, an engaged couple based in Texas, have been living in a tiny home since December 2018.

caption Molly and Ken bought a custom tiny home. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

“We had our builder, Mint Tiny Homes, construct the home for us,” the couple told Insider. The company is based out of Canada.

“It took them roughly four months from contract to delivery,” they explained. “Two of those months they were waiting for the trailer to get delivered, and the remaining two months were actual construction and delivery.”

“The entire build was completely custom built to our needs,” Molly said.

The home is set up like a regular house, but everything is on a smaller scale.

caption The home is made up of four distinct spaces. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

“We designed the home around two different spaces in the house: the living room and the bathroom,” Molly told Insider.

“Entertaining our friends and having company over has always brought joy into our lives no matter how big or small of a home we had,” she added. “We weren’t going to let the tiny home hold us back from sharing our space with our most beloved.”

“We knew that having an L-shaped couch was vital for comfortable seating,” Molly added.

The living room is also home to a lot of the couple’s storage space.

caption The couple embedded storage into their home’s design. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

“We have a small storage loft above the couch in the living room,” Molly said. “This houses some of Ken’s shoes, our seasonal clothing, and work bags.”

“We also have shoe storage under the first three steps in the stairs,” she added. “Every couch cushion also has storage beneath it.”

The kitchen features a stove and a small refrigerator.

caption The kitchen has an abundance of storage space. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

“We have about nine feet of kitchen space in the center of the home, which is plenty for Chef Ken B to get to work,” Molly said.

The couple made use of vertical storage in every area of the home, with the kitchen featuring multiple shelves.

There’s also hidden storage in the kitchen. “We have a four-inch-wide roll-out pantry between our kitchen countertop and laundry center that holds our dry goods, laundry, and cleaning supplies,” Molly explained.

“Our bedroom is located above the bathroom and laundry area in a loft-style layout,” Molly said.

caption The bedroom is lofted. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

Molly and Ken’s two dogs typically sleep with them in their bed, but the animals also have their own place to rest.

“Our dogs are huge snugglers and were always under our feet anywhere we were in our home,” Molly said of their dogs’ behavior before they went tiny.

“We know that no matter where we live they will be happy as long as they are with us,” she said.

Although the bathroom is small, it features a sauna and a shower.

caption The bathroom has a sauna. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

“Prior to us knowing we were going tiny, Ken and I purchased an infrared sauna,” Molly said.

“When we were talking with the builder, we wanted to make sure we could fit the sauna in the bathroom with ease.”

The bathroom is actually Ken’s favorite area of the home. “We love our shower – it’s huge compared to some of the other places we lived,” he said. “Most importantly, I love our sauna. It has a spa feel!”

Molly, on the other hand, loves the main living area.

caption The windows make a big difference in their home. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

“It’s so bright, airy, and open,” she said. “All the windows and plants really make the place feel alive. Windows are so important in brightening up a space.”

“We love all the natural light we get from them – that was one of our requirements, actually,” Molly said of the windows.

The couple estimates the home saves them almost $9,000 a year.

caption The home saves them money. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

“We save roughly $8,500 or more a year living in our tiny home,” Molly said. “We definitely could save more if we built our own home, bought at a lower cost, didn’t rent an RV spot, and had a free place to park.”

“But we have a pretty sweet setup and are happy with the money going back into our pockets, and we now own something instead of renting,” she added.

Molly and Ken said that downsizing hasn’t really been a challenge for them.

caption The couple has enjoyed living tiny. source Molly and Ken/Bornandbound

“We truly enjoyed the downsizing journey,” they said. “It really is a freeing experience, getting rid of all the excess stuff we convince ourselves we need.”

The couple continued: “As a society, we have become borderline hoarders. We buy and consume without thinking, without purpose.”

“Living in a smaller space really makes you mindful of what you bring in and out of the home,” they said.

