A bride and groom had a cake made entirely out of cheese at their wedding

caption Alexandra Crisham and Dylan Johnson opted for a wedding cake made out of cheese. source Molly Quill

Alexandra Crisham and Dylan Johnson had a wedding cake made entirely out of cheese at their October 2019 nuptials.

The cake was made up of four different types of cheese, and they served it alongside a charcuterie board and wings.

The couple also had doughnuts during their reception to ensure their guests got to eat something sweet.

“You and your partners opinions are the only ones that matter when it comes to your day,” Crisham told Insider of the attitude she thinks is best for wedding planning.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Alexandra Crisham and Dylan Johnson have been together for nearly six years.

caption The couple have known each other for almost six years. source Molly Quill

The couple met at a work event.

“I didn’t want to bother her, but I kept finding myself just standing near her,” Johnson told Insider of his now-wife.

“I wanted to ask her out but since she was working, I didn’t want to make her uncomfortable or be inappropriate. I went to the coat check to grab my coat and leave, put my coat on, and thought, ‘What do I have to lose? I’m going back in there.'”

At the same time, Crisham decided to connect with Johnson too. “Some girls I was working with saw him following me around and convinced me to chat, so I decided to find him and get his number,” she said.

“I went back in and it turns out she was also looking for me, so we exchanged numbers,” Johnson said.

caption The couple got married in October 2019. source Molly Quill

“We grabbed dinner a few days later and moved in together within a few months,” Crisham told Insider. “Almost six years later, we got hitched!”

The Massachusetts-based couple got married at a barn in October.

Neither Crisham nor Johnson like sweets, so they decided to have a wedding cake made entirely of cheese.

caption The couple had a wedding cake made entirely of cheese. source Molly Quill

“Neither of us like cake, and we are both obsessed with cheese,” Chrisham told Insider.

“It seemed like the logical thing to do!”

The cake had four tiers, each of which was made of a different kind of cheese.

caption The cake had four tiers. source Molly Quill

The bottom layer was made of Alp Blossom cheese, the second was a brie called Délice de Bourgogne, the third was a rich Truffle Tremor, and the fourth was a Bijou, which is a native Vermont cheese.

The couple didn’t have to sacrifice looks for taste, either. The creation looked like a traditional wedding cake, complete with flowers.

The elaborate cake was made by Di Bruno Bros in Massachusetts, with cheese provided by Vermont Creamery.

Crisham and Johnson served the cake with a charcuterie board and wings.

caption A charcuterie board was served alongside the cake. source Molly Quill

The cake was served during their cocktail hour.

“Unfortunately for us, people attacked it immediately, so I think I only got one piece of prosciutto,” Crisham said of the charcuterie board.

“My proudest moment of that wedding was after a few guests told me not to eat the wings (for fear of ruining my dress), I ended up the cleanest, with almost all of them seeking out soda water to get the stains off their clothing,” she told Insider.

The cake was also slightly less expensive than the average wedding cake.

caption The cake cost just under $500. source Molly Quill

Wedding cakes cost an average of $540 as of 2017, according to The Knot’s Real Wedding Study from the year.

“With shipping, the cheese cake was just under $500,” Crisham told Insider, making it slightly more affordable.

“The Alp Blossom took up about half of that cost,” she added, so it could be cheaper if you chose a more accessible cheese.

“They loved it,” Crisham said of her guests’ opinions on the cake.

caption Guests loved the cake. source Molly Quill

“It was unique,” Crisham said of their cake choice, which their guests appreciated.

“I had a lot of compliments and photos sent to me after the wedding.”

Crisham and Johnson also served doughnuts during the reception, so their guests still got to enjoy something sweet.

caption Crisham’s uncle provided the doughnuts. source Molly Quill

The Angry Donut in Newburyport, Massachusetts, provided the sweets, as Crisham’s uncle owns the shop.

Guests got to enjoy flavored doughnuts like apple cinnamon swirl, dark chocolate sea salt, and peanut butter cup.

“Nobody was upset that they didn’t get a proper dessert course,” Crisham said.

Crisham said her favorite part of the wedding was dancing with her husband.

caption Crisham and Johnson at their wedding. source Molly Quill

“Of course it was awesome seeing everyone and socializing with family I don’t get to see often, but being able to celebrate each other meant a lot to me,” she told Insider.

Crisham had advice for couples planning their wedding: “Don’t settle.”

caption Crisham said finding vendors who share your vision is important during wedding planning. source Molly Quill

“If you don’t like cake, then don’t serve cake,” she said.

“Stay in constant communication with your vendors and ask for help when you need it,” she added.

“If you get flak from a vendor, they aren’t worth doing business with.”

She also said to “do whatever you want” when planning your wedding.

caption The couple lives in Massachusetts. source Molly Quill

“You and your partner’s opinions are the only ones that matter when it comes to your day,” Crisham said.

“Also, don’t expect perfection. Things will go wrong, that’s just how it is,” she added.

“Focus on what really matters: cheese.”