A couple had the world’s first official KFC-themed wedding with personalized chicken buckets and a food truck for guests

- An Australian couple have become the first in the world to have an official KFC-themed wedding.
- Kate and Harrison Cann were the first of six winning couples chosen from over 2,000 entries to have KFC cater their big day.
- There were personalized KFC buckets, a special cake, a KFC celebrant, a photo booth, a Colonel-style singer, and a KFC food truck for the hungry guests.
- The couple had their first date in KFC in 2017.
An Australian couple have become the first people in the world to have an official KFC-themed wedding.
Kate and Harrison Cann from Toowoomba, Queensland not only surprised their 150 guests by having all the catering at their nuptials provided by the fast-food chain, but the entire celebration was KFC-themed too.
The newlyweds were the first winners of KFC’s new official wedding service, which was announced in September 2019.
From the celebrant to the cake, everything was KFC-themed.
There were personalized KFC buckets, a photo booth, a Colonel-style singer, and a KFC food truck for the hungry guests.
Not only did the couple’s friends and family not know they were arriving at a KFC-themed shindig, they didn’t even know it was Harrison and Kate’s wedding.
Having had their first date at KFC in 2017, and Harrison proposing to Kate at Australian landmark Uluru two years later, it was something of a coming full circle for the bride and groom.
The newlyweds were the first of six Australian couples to have won a KFC-themed wedding from over 2,000 entries – they were selected after creating their own version of “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air” theme tune about their love for each other and KFC.
“We’re over the moon to have been selected for the first-ever KFC Wedding and having the Colonel present on our big day took us back to the first meal we shared together – KFC!” Kate and Harrison said.
“Our friends and family were stunned when they arrived to find out it was actually our wedding day – and not just any wedding but a KFC wedding!”
Although KFC funded the reception, the company explained that it wouldn’t be covering costs for venues, transportation, or alcohol – but it would provide plenty of soft drinks.
