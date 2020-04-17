A couple put a modern spin on a traditional Indian wedding with a celebration that included 6 stunning outfits and a 3-day dance party

caption Nikhil and Reema Dhawan had a 250-guest wedding in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. source Gareth Davies Photography

Nikhil and Reema Dhawan got married in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in the summer of 2019.

Their destination wedding combined Indian traditions with more modern adaptations, as the couple personalized their three-day celebration to fit their laid-back personalities.

The Dhawans accidentally coordinated their wedding day outfits, wearing warm-toned ensembles.

The couple told Insider that having so many people they loved in one place was their favorite aspect of the wedding.

Nikhil and Reema Dhawan have been together since October 2017.

The Los Angeles-based couple met by chance at a gathering of mutual acquaintances at a bar.

“Everyone kind of knew each other and the two of us didn’t really know anyone else,” Nikhil, 33, told Insider of the first time he and Reema, 32, met, leading the two to strike up a conversation.

They’ve been together ever since.

Nikhil proposed to Reema in December 2018.

The couple loves making bonfires together, as well as having their own personal book club between the two of them.

Nikhil told Reema he wanted to have a book club night by the bonfire before the winter holidays, and while they were there, he asked her if he could read her something he wrote, which isn’t an unusual request as Reema often gives him feedback on his writing.

“He starts reading it, and it’s actually a story about how we met and the first year of our relationship,” Reema told Insider.

When they got to the book’s end, which featured a blank page, Nikhil proposed.

As the couple started planning their wedding, they knew there were four big things they wanted.

First, they knew they didn’t want a long engagement. After getting engaged in December, they set their wedding for the summer of 2019.

Second, the couple only wanted people they knew at the wedding. “Both of our siblings had weddings that were much larger,” Reema told Insider, with their parents inviting their friends. But the couple made it clear that’s not what they wanted for their event. All 250 guests at the wedding were people Nikhil and Reema personally knew.

Third, they wanted to honor their Indian culture, but they also wanted a modern feel to their celebrations. They worked with their wedding designer, JC Castillo Wedding, to make it happen.

And finally, the Dhawans had their heart set on a destination wedding, which Shaadi Destinations helped them put together.

“When Reema and Nikhil reached out to us at Shaadi Destinations and explained their sense of style, families, and traditions, we were so excited to help them find their dream venue in the beautiful Baja California Sur region of Mexico,” Shaadi said in a statement to Insider.

“We immediately went to work to explore all the beautiful venues in the region, sent them on a fun site inspection trip with their families, and helped them truly understand all the pros and cons. At the end of the day, the brand new Hard Rock Hotel Los Cabos in the gated Diamante neighborhood was the perfect fit!” the statement went on to say.

To start the celebrations, the Dhawans held a welcome party that incorporated the interests they share as a couple.

Nikhil explained to Insider that their wedding theme involved recreating everything they like to do as a couple.

So the first night featured a bonfire on the beach, much like the evening of Nikhil’s proposal.

The event was casual, with the couple and their guests wearing linen ensembles and relaxing on the beach.

Nikhil wore an Onia shirt and Buck Mason pants, while Reema was dressed in A&R by Rhea Kapoor.

The couple turned the beach into a club for the night, setting up a dance floor in the sand.

They also hired fire dancers through Drums In Paradise, and other entertainers from Cabo Fine Arts.

“Everyone let loose, which was great,” Nikhil said of the evening.

Sound Nation LA provided DJ services throughout the weekend.

The next day started with a Mehndi party, where Reema was covered with henna.

Typically, only women attend Mehndi parties, but Nikhil and Reema wanted all of their guests to be together while they celebrated.

“We wanted to make it a super fun and colorful experience,” Reema said of the Mehndi. “So we actually set up beer pong. We had chair massages in one corner for guests.”

Reema’s pastel-colored ensemble was designed by Abhinav Mishra, and she was covered by Henna For All Occasions.

The couple also brought in elements of Holi at the event.

Holi is an Indian holiday where people celebrate by throwing colorful powder on one another.

“We adapted that with flower petals,” Reema said. Flower petals sat at the entrance, and guests could grab them and throw them while they sang and danced together.

Nikhil was dressed in Rohit Bal.

That night, the couple had a Sangeet, which is a traditional dance party to celebrate the coming marriage.

Dancing played a big role in the night, with the couple’s family and friends performing for the guests on a multi-colored floor that was set up outside.

Nikhil and Reema also performed for their guests, dancing together and separately.

The hotel had a nightclub on its property, so Nikhil and Reema’s guests could head to the club together when the Sangeet was over.

“After midnight, we moved the whole party to the nightclub with a DJ,” Reema said, so their guests could celebrate together as long as they wanted.

Nikhil’s black-and-white ensemble was designed by Shantanu & Nikhil, while Ekaya made Reema’s striking, blue two-piece ensemble.

The day of the wedding started with a Haldi.

In a Haldi, the bride and groom are covered with turmeric to bless them and make them glow for the wedding ceremony.

The bride and groom traditionally do separate Haldis, but again, Reema and Nikhil wanted to celebrate together so all of their guests could be in one place.

“We believe in a lot of parts of the Indian tradition, but then a lot of things we don’t,” Reema said.

“We wanted it to be more about us rather than what’s supposed to happen.”

The couple also added some fun for their guests during the Haldi by stocking up on water toys.

“We had hidden water guns and water balloons,” Nikhil said. “At some point, when we started telling people about it, it turned into a full-on water fight, which was awesome.”

“We wanted everyone else to join in on the fun,” he added.

Sapna Haryani designed Reema’s yellow ensemble.

After the Haldi, it was time for the couple to get dressed for the wedding.

Nikhil centered his ensemble around a turban covered in a floral pattern.

“I just fell in love with that fabric in that piece,” he said, which consisted of close to 10 yards of fabric.

Nikhil’s friend, who isn’t Indian, learned how to tie the turban for him. “He’s this Jewish guy who is good at everything. He knows how to do anything in the world,” he said of his friend.

The rest of Nikhil’s ensemble was neutral.

“I purposely wore all ivory, aside from the turban, so it could be the highlight piece because I really, really liked it,” Nikhil said of his outfit.

Reema opted for a more colorful look on her wedding day.

The orange sari stood out thanks to its bright color and gold embellishments, and Reema accessorized the look with equally colorful jewelry.

Sabyasachi designed both Reema and Nikhil’s wedding ensembles, while Styling Trio did Reema’s makeup, and Amaran Asylum styled her hair.

It’s traditional for Indian grooms to arrive at their weddings on a white horse, but Nikhil took a more modern approach.

Nikhil opted for an ATV instead of a white horse for his entrance, adding some 21st-century glamour to the day.

The wedding ceremony took place outside.

Zuniga decorated the venue, while Flowers and Events Los Cabos provided flowers.

The couple blended Indian and Western wedding traditions at their ceremony, with Reema’s father walking her down the aisle.

The couple requested there only be candid photos of their wedding.

Gareth Davies took photographs throughout the weekend, and the Dhawans asked him to only capture candid photos, as they didn’t want to pose and disrupt the celebrations.

“It was a challenge that I accepted and embraced,” Davies told Insider. “My wedding photography style traditionally inclines more toward an editorial style, so it was an experience for which I am grateful to them.”

Weddings by JSAV provided the AV equipment.

They also asked their guests not to take photos, particularly during the ceremony.

“The bride and groom love living in the moment and capturing candid memories with professional photographers,” their wedding brochure read. “We’d love for you to join us with living in the moment. “

Ruiz Films also captured video footage of the weekend.

The couple unintentionally coordinated their wedding outfits.

Reema’s orange look blended well with Nikhil’s statement turban, but the couple didn’t plan the complementary looks.

“We are far from the people who would coordinate,” Reema said of their styles.”It kind of just happened on its own.”

“I picked up stuff I wanted to wear, and he did what he wanted, and it just worked,” she added.

The couple told Insider the wedding itself was short.

“We wanted the faster ceremony rather than the long, drawn-out ceremony,” Nikhil said.

After the ceremony, Reema and Nikhil changed for their reception.

All of their guests gathered for a night of eating, drinking, and dancing.

The couple went for a sleeker look at the reception, with Nikhil sporting Mr James and Reema wearing a sparkling Sabyasachi look.

There were a few speeches at the reception, but the couple didn’t want to take too much time away from celebrating.

“We kept the total speech times to eight minutes or something,” Reema said. “And then we partied until I don’t even know what time.”

“I feel like in those three days, I probably danced a solid 15 to 18 hours,” Nikhil said of the wedding weekend.

Reema agreed, saying she actually lost weight from all the dancing, which not many people can say they did on their wedding weekend.

The couple said having all of their loved ones together was the best part of the celebration for them.

“There’s something very special about having 200 of the closest people to you in the world all in the same place at the same time for three days straight like that,” Nikhil said, as they had guests come from India, London, New York, and Chicago.

“That’s never happened. And honestly, I don’t think it’ll ever happen again,” he added.

Reema also said it made a big difference for them that their guests were supportive of their vision.

“It was really cool that everyone was down for the version we wanted,” she said of the wedding.

“For example, something like the Haldi where we said, ‘let’s make it a water fight,’ if people weren’t into it, then it wouldn’t have been as fun.”

“Everyone was just down to join in and to celebrate and party with the same energy that we were,” she added.

Nikhil told Insider he values Reema’s independence.

“She thinks for herself,” he said of his wife.

“She’s very self-aware, and she knows herself. She took the time in life to get to know herself.”

Reema echoed Nikhil, saying she was surprised by how much Nikhil added to her life.

“I had gotten to a point where I really enjoyed my own company, so unless someone was going to really enhance that or add to it, I was pretty good,” she said of her mindset before she met Nikhil. “And I think he was the same way.”

“It was a cool moment when we realized that when we would spend time with each other, it enhanced our lives,” Reema added. “It was a very freeing feeling.”

“Between the two of us, I always say we have three identities,” Nikhil said.

“We have Reema, we have Nikhil, and then we have Reema and Nikhil,” where they come together with similar values.

He also told Insider he loves how open he and Reema are with one another.

“I love that we communicate openly about everything,” he said.

“It makes life a million times easier just to just be able to be transparent and be yourself and not have to ever worry.”

“Oh, it’s so funny because as I get to know you, I like you more and more,” Reema would tell her husband when they first met.

“That’s true today, too,” she said.

You can follow Nikhil and Reema on Instagram.