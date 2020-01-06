A couple had a wedding-themed photo shoot for their 60th anniversary, and the pictures will make your heart melt

caption South Carolina couple George and Vivian “Ginger” Brown celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary with an adorable photo shoot. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

George and Vivian “Ginger” Brown, of South Carolina, became internet sensations after they were featured in an adorable wedding-themed photo shoot.

Their granddaughter Abigail Lydick, a photographer, wanted to treat George and Ginger to a special surprise to celebrate their diamond anniversary when they visited her in New Jersey.

Lydick even sent a local bridal boutique a photo of her grandmother on her wedding day in 1958 so they could find a similar gown for the photo shoot.

George and Ginger, who got married after a few months of dating, were completely surprised by the photo shoot and spent the entire time laughing and cracking jokes.

With six decades, four children, 18 grandchildren, and 19 great-grandchildren between them, it’s clear that George and Virginia “Ginger” Brown know something about love.

And now their heartwarming relationship is being shared with the world after the couple were surprised with an adorable wedding-themed photo shoot to celebrate their 60th anniversary.

Abigail Lydick, the couple’s granddaughter, told Insider that she wanted to make their diamond anniversary extra special when she heard they would be coming to visit her and other relatives in Allentown, New Jersey.

Since many family members couldn’t attend the couple’s anniversary party in South Carolina, where they currently live, she thought it would be fun to spend the day taking photos of them that she could share with their entire clan.

Lydick, who runs Abigail Gingerale Photography with her husband Andy Lydick, thought it would be extra fun to give the photo shoot a wedding theme.

caption Ginger and George had no idea their granddaughter had planned an entire photo shoot just for them. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

Lydick said she worked with her favorite local vendors to get the bouquet and wedding dress for the shoot.

“I just love weddings and I knew that they would have fun doing it and that it would make them laugh and smile,” Lydick told Insider. “Initially I didn’t tell them all the details, I just told them to get dressed up and take pictures.”

Lydick wanted to surprise her grandma with a wedding dress that looked like the one she wore in 1958.

caption George and Ginger on their wedding day in June 1958. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

Lydick said she secretly sent a picture of Ginger on her wedding day to Bridal Suite Boutique in Hamilton, New Jersey, who worked to find a similar gown. A floral crown and bouquet were also donated from local vendor Ivy on Main Florals.

Wanting to make the day even more special, Lydick hired a professional hair and makeup artist.

caption Lydick pulled out all the stops to make the photo shoot extra special for her grandparents. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

Lydick said it was the first time Ginger, 77, ever had her makeup and hair done by a professional. George, 82, also got a fresh haircut for the photo and wore one of Andy’s suits.

Lydick said her grandparents were “totally surprised” when she revealed they were going to have a full-blown wedding photo shoot.

caption George loved the photo shoot idea and was cracking jokes the entire time. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

“My grandma was very nervous, my granddad on the other hand loved it, he was smiling and cracking jokes the whole time,” Lydick recalled.

“Once my grandma was in the dress and her hair and makeup was done, she was more comfortable during the shoot for sure.”

After snapping photos of the couple in her studio, Lydick had her grandparents walk around outside for a gorgeous series of pictures on the town’s main street and by its creek.

caption Ginger and George share a touching moment during the photo shoot. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

Lydick said getting the chance to photograph her grandparents and witness their love for each other was “so much fun” and extra special.

caption Ginger and George couldn’t stop smiling at each other during the photo shoot. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

“Our goal with photography with anyone is to be able to have real human interaction and show off the love they have between them, which is exactly what they did,” Lydick said. “Being there to witness them cracking jokes with each other and holding each other was even more special as their granddaughter.”

During the shoot, George and Ginger shared some of their secrets for making it more than half a century together.

caption George and Ginger said they can never stay mad at each other because they’re always cracking jokes. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

“Don’t go to bed if you’re angry. Get over it first. Learn how to forgive everything,” Ginger said in a video from the shoot Lydick sent to Insider.

“Be prepared to forgive, always, because you just have to do it,” George added. “Maintain a good sense of humor every day. We can’t stay mad at each other because we tell jokes to each other. And it’s hard to be mad and laugh at a punchline.”

George and Ginger first met in a busy diner on June 2, 1958.

caption George and Ginger first met at a diner, but reconnected months later. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

A waitress had asked Ginger and her friend if she could seat two people at their table. They happened to be George and his co-worker.

They introduced themselves to each other and went on with their separate meals. Ginger didn’t think much of George until months later, when she was waiting at a red light and heard a honk. It was George, waving from the car right next to her. She waved back but they drove in different directions, yet his smile still lingered in her mind.

Ginger couldn’t recall his name, but did remember that George had said at the diner that he worked at a local radio station. After weeks of flipping through the channels, one morning she heard the familiar voice of a man named George Brown as he read the local news.

On June 6, 1959, exactly one year and four days from the day they first met, Ginger and George tied the knot. She was 18 and he was 23.

caption Ginger and George only officially dated for a few months before they tied the knot. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

Ginger and George reconnected a month after they saw each other on the street. Ginger had been at the country fair with some friends when her brother came up to her and said he wanted to introduce her to someone. It was George, who just happened to be a former schoolmate of his.

A week later, Ginger came home from a date to find George sitting on the couch with her brother and sister-in-law. They invited her to eat at a diner with them. The rest, as they say, was history.

Lydick believes the secret to her grandparents’ successful marriage is the fact that they both “put in 100% instead of both putting in just 50%.”

caption Lydick said her grandparents believe it’s important to celebrate the good things in life together. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

“They’ve had their ups and downs, but they’re always willing to talk about it and are always willing to celebrate the good stuff while recognizing they’ve been through the hard stuff as well,” Lydick said.

“Marriage is such hard work and just because you go through something really hard doesn’t taint it. It makes you stronger, and you’re still able to celebrate all those good things.”

Lydick has since shared photos of her grandparents’ shoot on her professional Facebook page, where they have received tens of thousands of likes.

caption Pictures of George and Ginger have gone viral on social media. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

Lydick believes her grandparents’ very apparent love for each other is what keeps drawing people in.

caption George and Ginger’s love for each other was “palpable” during the shoot. source Abigail Gingerale Photography

“It’s really palpable,” Lydick said. “You can see the way my grandma lights up when my granddad touches her or kisses her cheek, the way she laughs when he tells a joke.”

“It invites people into a tiny bit of that 60 years. It’s awesome and that was our goal in sharing these photos for sure.”

