Courteney Cox tried out a viral ‘Friends’ Instagram filter and ended up getting Monica: ‘Thought I was gonna be Ugly Naked Guy’

- “Friends” actress Courteney Cox tried out a viral Instagram filter that matches users with a character from the iconic NBC sitcom on Tuesday.
- As the theme song, “I’ll Be There For You,” played in the background, Cox tried out the filter, first getting matched with Rachel, then Ross, Joey, Phoebe, and Chandler before finally landing on her character, Monica.
- “Finally got Monica… thought I was gonna be Ugly Naked Guy for sure!” Cox captioned the video, along with the hashtag “#identitycrisis.”
- Cox’s followers loved the video, and stars like Troye Sivan and Jennifer Garner even left comments.
- “I was really stressed until you were you,” Garner wrote, while Sivan asked, “Do you have any 24 year old friends?”
- Cox played Monica Geller on “Friends” from 1994 to 2004, opposite Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, and Lisa Kudrow.
