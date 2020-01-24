Courteney Cox shared a throwback photo of the last meal the ‘Friends’ cast shared together before filming the final episode

- source
- Warner Bros. TV
- Courtney Cox shared a behind the scenes snap from 2004 of the “Friends” cast enjoying a meal together before shooting the final episode of the NBC sitcom.
- Cox’s Throwback Thursday Instagram post shows Cox, Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlack all enjoying each other’s company before digging into their “last supper.”
- “‘The Last Supper’ before taping ‘The Last One’ on Jan 23, 2004. #tbt #friends,” Cox captioned the photo.
- The 55-year-old actress also uploaded a second picture, which showed the cover of the television show’s final script titled “The Last One.”
- Both Aniston and Kudrow commented with love heart and crying face emojis.
- The “Friends” cast members have recently been sharing a number of photos together in the lead up to their reunion special on HBO Max.
