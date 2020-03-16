Courteney Cox posted a TikTok dance challenge because she’s bored of quarantining, and Matthew Perry is baffled

caption Courteney Cox said her family may be socially distancing themselves from her due to her TikToks. source Courteney Cox/Instagram

Courteney Cox said she’s bored in quarantine and so attempted one of TikTok’s latest dance challenges.

On Sunday, Cox posted her attempt of the “Why Is Everything Chrome?” challenge on Instagram.

In her caption, she also joked her TikTok dance moves could be the reason why her boyfriend Johnny McDaid and her 15-year-old daughter Coco are socially distancing from her.

Her former “Friends” costar Matthew Perry was a little confused by Cox’s post, commenting: “Hi honey, what the hell just happened?”

Courteney Cox is trying to keep herself busy in quarantine by learning and posting new TikTok dances.

Cox captioned Sunday’s post: “Could this be why Coco and Johnny are socially distancing themselves from me?”

Cox attempted TikTok’s viral dance challenge, “Why Is Everything Chrome?” – but her former “Friends” co-star Matthew Perry was a little baffled by it.

Perry commented on her Instagram post: “Hi honey, what the hell just happened here?”

Despite Perry’s confusion, other celebrities commented on Cox’s post praising the actresses dance skills.

Allison Janney wrote: “You are everything,” Selma Blair said: “I am seriously jealous. Of your moves,” and Reese Witherspoon – who also regularly shares her own TikToks – told Cox to: “Shake it !”

Cox’s 15-year-old daughter Coco Arquette also completed “Why Is Everything Chrome?” challenge with two friends, which she posted to her own TikTok account.

She also recently shared a video of her mom practising her TikTok moves and captioned it: “my mom is a fan asf.”

https://www.tiktok.com/@cocoarquette_/video/6803904942764526853

Cox made her TikTok debut back in January 7 where she performed a choreographed dance with her daughter to the user-generated song “Skinny Lil B Word.”

