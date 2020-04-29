COVID-2019 | LYK Mobile Leverages Onsite Repair Services With First Page’s Digital Marketing

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 29 April 2020 – As part of ongoing efforts to stem the escalation of coronavirus infections, many businesses have been required to close – leaving only businesses in essential services to remain open. To alleviate the dip in commercial walk-in sales, retail storefronts have begun tightening online services – including their digital marketing efforts.













Having already established a presence in providing onsite repair services, LYK Mobile is well-positioned to offer iPhone and iPad repair services to customers during this crucial time.





Focus On Personalised, Onsite Repair Services and Digital Marketing

In-store phone repair services may be a commonality for many but with the current escalation of events, smart digitisation and diversification are ways for e-commerce businesses to tap on new opportunities and expand their presence.





During an extended stay-home period in this circuit breaker, phone usage times and frequencies have shot up significantly. As a result of the Covid-2019 crisis, many are using their phones to connect with family, friends and colleagues for work – with a WhatsApp reporting a 51% increase . Increased screen time could lead to a need for phone repair services at some point and LYK Mobile’s unique offering comes in handy at this juncture.





LYK Mobile has also undertaken several measures to protect the well-being of both customers and technicians – strict appointment basis, daily sanitisations and a van set-up for onsite repair without contact have been implemented.





To improve visibility and relevance in the market, LYK Mobile is partnering with digital marketing agency in Singapore – First Page Digital – to invest in omnichannel strategies and diversify their offerings to increase visibility and relevance in the market.





As doorstep services become imperative with over 40% increase in sales, LYK Mobile’s suite of services from screen replacement and battery change to motherboard diagnoses have allowed the firm to remain afloat during the crisis. On top of free doorstep diagnoses, healthcare professionals can enjoy up to 10% discount on tempered glass protectors to supplement their iPhone repairs onsite – a gesture of appreciation from the team of talented technicians at LYK Mobile.





Starting out in 2014 as a sole proprietor to earning a remarkable retail presence today, the business adjusts to the changing circumstances with increased manpower for doorstep services as well as an equipped company van to facilitate onsite repairs. To support their customer base, LYK Mobile is also offering free doorstep pick-up and delivery services for a complimentary motherboard diagnosis.





Agility is necessary for businesses to adapt to changing conditions – just like how today’s current economic climate is influenced by the virus outbreak. LYK Mobile’s omnichannel strategies and agility are what helps the business to continue serving their customers.

About LYK Mobile

LYK Mobile offers personalised onsite iPhone and iPad repair services including spare part replacements. With a talented team of technicians holding years of experience and reliable doorstep onsite services, LYK Mobile is your go-to choice for mobile device diagnoses and repairs. For onsite mobile repair services, please visit: https://lykrepair.com/