There’s an entire Facebook group dedicated to bad wildlife photos. Here are some of the funniest ones.

Taking photos of animals in the wild takes good timing and patience.

Shooting wildlife photos is an art form. It takes practice, patience, and good timing.

Not everyone possesses this skillset. Luckily, there’s a Facebook group that doesn’t make fun of amateur photographers‘ shortcomings but celebrates them instead.

“Crap Wildlife Photography” is a Facebook Group dedicated to hilariously bad animal photos. In fact, when you join the group, you are asked to acknowledge that “mockery of pictures, especially ones deemed too good, are a significant part of CWP culture.”

Keep scrolling to see some of our favorite bad animal pictures.

Oliver Hornberger captured these two birds in the midst of what looks like an awkward, frightened, hop.

caption Blackbirds. source Oliver Hornberger

“Rude!” says Eli Quirk, adding that this was the squirrel’s response to not being invited inside.

caption A squirrel. source Eli Quirk

Lisa Kyes did not expect her shot of a white-necked heron to get nose-bombed.

caption A white-necked heron. source Lisa Kyes

“Despite the angle, I managed this masterpiece while standing on dry land,” said Jenni Remillard, who points out that there is, in fact, a dolphin pictured on the right.

caption A dolphin. source Jenni Remillard

John Victor Jacobson likens his blurry shot of a baby fox to a Picasso painting.

caption A baby fox. source John Victor Jacobson

Lulu Paul learned the importance of timing when she “took this breathtaking shot of a beautiful eagle flying by.”

caption An eagle. source Lulu Paul

Tony Sofl did not manage to show this bear from its best side.

caption A young brown bear. source Tony Sofl/Marco Island Eco Tours

John Aeron Caiga‎ says he’s never “felt so judged” in his life as when he snapped this photo.

caption A chick. source John Aeron Caiga‎

“I feel a bit sad that almost everyone who commented said mean things about the squirrel’s physique!” said Frances Easter Brennan. “I’m actually a photographer, but sometimes a crap photo is better than no photo.”

caption A squirrel. source Frances Easter Brennan

Michelle Stewart kindly describes the landing of this common goldeneye as “graceful.”

caption A common goldeneye. source Michelle Stewart

Vivian the deer knows how to smize. “So glam!” says Edwin Alberto, “I might make her a Tinder profile.”

caption A deer. source Edwin Alberto

Denise Scott Schaffer believes this oriole lost his head.

caption An oriole. source Denise Scott Schaffer

“Six trips to Africa and finally got my porcupine photo,” said Jo Thomas.

caption A porcupine. source Jo Thomas

Looks like this hawk was not too pleased about being photographed by Joe Hendrickson.

caption A hawk. source Joe Hendrickson Photography

Paul Crowther busted his butt to get a shot of this duck.

caption A duck. source Paul Crowther

Cassandra Shinpaugh found a bird that seemed to think it was a bat.

caption A bird. source Cassandra Shinpaugh

Snapping this bee was a crapshoot for Olav Kveldstad.

caption A bee. source Olav Kveldstad

Fletcher Nickerson did not wish to photograph this lizard’s butt, but, alas, it was too fast for him. “She’s got places to be!” he said.