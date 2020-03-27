20 creative ways people have celebrated weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries while keeping their social distance

caption Palestinian groom Mohamed abu Daga and his bride Israa wear protective masks amid the COVID-19 epidemic, during a photoshoot at a studio before their wedding ceremony. source SAID KHATIB/AFP via Getty Images

The coronavirus pandemic has swept the globe, infecting at least 553,000 people across 176 countries.

To keep the virus from spreading, a growing number of countries are initiating lockdowns and encouraging people to stay at home.

But around the world, people have found creative ways to continue celebrating birthdays, weddings, and anniversaries while keeping their social distance.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The coronavirus pandemic has caused many to cancel their weddings, birthdays, and anniversaries as the world is increasingly being told to stay inside and maintain social distancing.

But people have gotten creative.

Rather than letting the pandemic spoil their celebrations, many have come together (while keeping a safe social distance) to surprise one another on special occasions.

Here are some heartwarming examples of how people are continuing to come together, while staying apart.

In New York City, a couple didn’t let the virus cancel their wedding. They took to the streets and had their officiant conduct the ceremony from the fourth floor of an apartment to maintain proper distance.

New York couple says "I do" as wedding officiant conducts ceremony from 4th floor apartment amid coronavirus shutdown. https://t.co/bnxYj0e4Zy pic.twitter.com/h4zM1bZjA3 — ABC News (@ABC) March 23, 2020

In January, a couple in Singapore who returned from China days before their wedding decided to attend their own ceremony via livestream to avoid potentially exposing their friends and family to the virus.

Couple livestreams into their wedding over coronavirus fears https://t.co/Laf3PGVDrC pic.twitter.com/tBzGjajOAG — New York Post (@nypost) February 6, 2020

Source: Insider

One bride even figured out how to keep her immunocompromised grandmother included in her wedding — by showing her the wedding dress through a window.

Good morning Twitter! I'm back with another heartwarming wedding story to brighten your day. Meet Margaret Ford, a bride who figured out a way to include her immunocompromised grandmother in her wedding — which was planned in less than a week https://t.co/lBGlRRsBaO — Samantha Grindell (@sam_grindell) March 25, 2020

In Minnesota, a couple got married in their living room with a small gathering of friends and family, and live-streamed the ceremony to other guests via Zoom.

One couple created a virtual wedding ceremony on the game “Animal Crossing: New Horizons” after their real-world ceremony was canceled.

Source: Insider

And in Israel, people still gathered to celebrate a wedding but remained scattered about as they danced on balconies.

Israel: Clip, Wedding last night in Yeshiva of Sderot but with the proper social distancing to avoid spreading the #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/y6fNL26KnA — Yiddish News (@YiddishNews) March 20, 2020

Around the world, children who have had their birthday parties canceled have been celebrating with their families and neighbors through drive-by-parades and singing happy birthday together.

When sweet Audrey has to cancel her fourth bday party—because #SocialDistancing—family and friends didn’t skip a beat! BIRTHDAY ???? ✨????????PARADE! ???????????? #abc13 #feelgood pic.twitter.com/jXL1Ht7Jp4 — Courtney Fischer (@CourtneyABC13) March 23, 2020

Due to coronavirus, Cori wasn’t able to celebrate outside for her birthday... so family brought the party to her. ???????????????? pic.twitter.com/OHMyFIYpe6 — Sαмı (@SamiAlexandraaa) March 20, 2020

This eight-year-old girl was heartbroken when she found out she couldn't have a party. But her spirits were lifted after her neighbors came together to wish her happy birthday from afar.

Today in the UK, 8-year old Sophie was bummed because her birthday party was called-off due to the Coronavirus crisis. When she stepped outside this morning, her entire street did this. Sophie broke down in tears. Humanity.????❤️ pic.twitter.com/Byiq0qXrgp — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) March 25, 2020

In Jordan, the staff of a hotel sang happy birthday after they heard a three-year old boy was being quarantined.

ISOLATION CELEBRATION: Staff at this Hilton hotel in Jordan gathered to sing 'Happy Birthday' to a three-year-old boy quarantined there during the coronavirus pandemic. https://t.co/hrRRyZqHvg pic.twitter.com/NMCpvuBpnS — ABC News (@ABC) March 26, 2020

This family came together to make a special video and surprise birthday celebration for their mom, after her travel plans were canceled.

This is the first birthday in YEARS where my mom didn’t travel for her birthday thanks to #CoronaVirus ???????? She had to cancel her trip & was bummed out about it so my siblings and I decided to make this day special for her, as a small token of our love & appreciation for her????❤️ pic.twitter.com/RIwzcVCDsB — Nneoma (Nne) (@nneunfiltered) March 19, 2020

Many elderly people have been surprised on their birthdays by friends and family who have made signs, gifts, and sang together while maintaining a safe distance.

This is Milton Eatchel, a US Veteran. He'd been planning his 90th birthday for weeks, but had to cancel due to #coronavirus restrictions. He was devastated. So his entire street surprised him with his very own parade - from the front seat of his car. pic.twitter.com/zKbKXKVV5F — Goodable (@Goodable) March 20, 2020

This family stood on the edge of their 95-year-old grandmother's lawn to sing happy birthday and hold up signs.

Coronavirus Social-Distancing. Celebrating Grandma’s 95th birthday today no matter what. I’m so damn here for this...????❤️pic.twitter.com/MyZHqEaGmD — Rex Chapman???????? (@RexChapman) March 19, 2020

Source: Insider

A 93-year-old man wouldn't let the virus stop him from bracing the cold and going to his childhood sweetheart's window to wish her a happy birthday.

TRUE LOVE: This 93-year-old man went to visit his childhood sweetheart through her window on her birthday. Nothing could come between their love – not 70 years, or a pane of glass ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9wiskX5NBQ — CBS News (@CBSNews) March 26, 2020

A woman turning 100 years old was greeted by friends and family who gathered outside of her nursing home to sing to her and hold up loving signs.

Watch this woman celebrate her 100th birthday from behind a window amid coronavirus concerns. pic.twitter.com/z6Gt99yUAw — AJ+ (@ajplus) March 21, 2020

One man who was turning 101 wrote a message about his party being canceled, and asked the internet to grant him 101,000 likes or comments to celebrate virtually.

His 101st birthday party was canceled because of the impact of the Coronavirus. Please share and comment to help us make his upcoming birthday special. Please leave him a message here. Take 60 seconds and do it for Owen! pic.twitter.com/coIVAJ2rKv — Mohamad Safa (@mhdksafa) March 21, 2020

The coronavirus hasn't stopped couples from celebrating their anniversaries, either. Rather than going out to eat, this couple set up their own romantic restaurant-style date at home.

My parents celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary yesterday & because of the Coronavirus my mom set up this cute little date to surprise my dad when he got home. My dad wrote on FB “Coronavirus can’t stop real ❤️.” I’m not crying, you are... pic.twitter.com/vlASNr4Sg5 — KAPRICE (@kapricesunnn) March 22, 2020

And this couple decided to spread messages of love throughout their house to celebrate 23 years of marriage.

Today is my parent's wedding anniversary. But due to the Corona Virus they obviously can't do to much so my dad went and got 23 roses for my mom and mom made these cute little posts around the house. This may be small but to me adorable. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mJv6D4sZOl — di ???? (@dichellejordan) March 22, 2020

A couple whose 50th anniversary dinner was canceled was met with a surprise as neighbors gathered outside to serenade them with "Can't help falling in love," and other romantic songs.

This couple got a special coronavirus style 50th wedding anniversary surprise! https://t.co/hTHGxXUydI pic.twitter.com/5AyIYwcYWk — Good Morning America (@GMA) March 25, 2020

And though he was unable to visit his wife in her nursing home on their wedding anniversary, a man in Connecticut stood outside with a sign that read "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary."

Due to coronavirus precaution, Bob cannot visit his wife in her Connecticut nursing home. So he stood outside her window and held up a sign that said "I've loved you 67 years and still do. Happy Anniversary." #TogetherApart ❤️https://t.co/s2gdsZ8NC0 @NBCNewYork pic.twitter.com/OhQFwLMt1M — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) March 19, 2020

Source: Insider

Some have even gone on virtual vacations. This couple had their anniversary cruise canceled, but decided to get creative by kicking back in robes and toasting to a serene ocean scene on their TV screen.

This couple's cruise around the Pacific Islands was cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak. But that didn't stop them from celebrating their 53rd wedding anniversary! Dressed in bathrobes, they toasted to a calm, virtual ocean on their flatscreen TV. ???????? pic.twitter.com/iELb8IBEuF — LightWorkers (@LightWorkers) March 25, 2020

Source: Insider