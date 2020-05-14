Photos show creative ways people have filled empty seats under social distancing guidelines

Coronavirus lockdowns and social distancing measures have left restaurants shuttered, sports stadiums empty, and businesses largely closed.

But people have found creative ways to mimic human stand-ins.

From cardboard fans at a German football stadium, to mannequins dining at a restaurant in Virginia, here’s how people have paved the way for a new kind of “human” experience, with social distance.

We all miss going to our favorite bustling restaurant, or experiencing the excitement of a live sports game or concert.

Public health orders to curb the spread of the coronavirus have largely made crowds a thing of the past. But that doesn’t mean we can’t get creative.

Restaurateurs and sports teams around the world have been filling the void of their missing customers and fans by using blow-up dolls, mannequins, and cardboard cutouts.

At the Borussia Monchengladbach soccer stadium in Germany, more than 4,500 cardboard cutout fans have been installed to celebrate the start of the Bundesliga soccer league on May 16.

caption Life-size cardboard figures with the photos of football fans are positioned on the stands of the Borussia Moenchengladbach soccer stadium for the next game, which will be played without spectators in Germany on May 13, 2020. source Thilo Schmuelgen/REUTERS

An additional 12,000 cutouts are on the way, and fans can each pay $20 to have their face put on them. Proceeds from the purchases will go to local services, including COVID-19 relief.

A similar sight was found on the FC Dynamo Brest side of a soccer match in Belarus. In April, fans were able to purchase mannequins with cutout portraits of their faces, in order to donate money toward the pandemic, and show they were supporting their favorite team.

A South Korean baseball team also kicked off the season to an empty stadium filled with massive banners of fans donning protective masks, and a Taiwanese-based Chinese Professional Baseball League started its season with a stadium full of robot mannequins and cardboard cutouts of fans and members of the press.

caption Dummies replaced an audience at the first professional baseball league game of the season at Taoyuan International baseball stadium in Taoyuan city, Taiwan, on April 11, 2020. source Ann Wang/Reuters

Restaurants have also found creative ways to deal with social distancing guidelines and empty dining rooms.

The Inn at Little Washington, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Virginia, has placed mannequins around its dining room in order to keep people from getting too close to one another.

Patrick O’Connell, the chef at the restaurant, has been working with a local Virginia theater to make the mannequins, which are styled in 1940s clothing. Since the restaurant does not have outdoor seating, O’Connell is preparing the mannequins to space out the room once it opens to customers on May 15.

caption Mannequins costumed in 1940s clothing are seated in the dining area of the Inn at Little Washington in Virginia on May 14, 2020. source Win McNamee/Getty Images

In Bangkok, Thailand, a restaurant is using adorable giant stuffed pandas to provide similar distancing measures at tables, and to brighten the experience of customers.

“The doll makes me feel less lonely eating by myself,” one customer told the Bangkok Post.

caption A stuffed panda doll and a plastic barrier are used as part of social distancing measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease at the Maison Saigon restaurant that reopened after the easing of restrictions in Bangkok, Thailand, on May 13, 2020. source Athit Perawongmetha/REUTERS

And in South Carolina, a historic restaurant called The Open Hearth, purchased 10 giant blow-up dolls to distance costumers from one another, rather than simply taping off areas that can’t be used.

Check out what this Greenville County restaurant has "sitting" at unused tables as it reopens for business tonight. The owner said she wanted to feel like the restaurant was full.????

More about the customer dolls here: https://t.co/DxwZFXLiwX pic.twitter.com/N95y3Zu1Jm — WYFF News 4 (@wyffnews4) May 12, 2020

In France, a live karaoke show equivalent to “Don’t Forget the Lyrics!” has replaced a human audience with plastic mannequins and balloon-art people.