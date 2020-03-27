8 creative and adorable things people have done for their self-isolating loved ones on their birthdays

caption People have been coming up with creative ways to surprise people on their birthdays at a safe distance. source Sabyrne5 / Instagram and Jennifer Schneff Williamson / Facebook

To stop the spread of the coronavirus, many people around the world are staying inside, either under lockdown or to practice social distancing.

This has impacted the world in many unprecedented ways, meaning people have canceled holidays, sporting events, weddings, and even birthday celebrations.

Many people have had to get creative with how they’ve celebrated their loved ones on their special day.

Here are some of the most adorable and creative ways people in self-isolation have celebrated their birthdays.

A lot of people have had to cancel holidays, social plans, anniversaries, sporting events, weddings, holding newborn family members, and, of course, birthday parties.

In the grand scheme of things, not hanging out with your friends or family for one of your birthdays may not seem like a big deal.

However, over the past few weeks of social distancing, self-isolation, quarantines, and country-wide lockdowns, people have been lifting the spirits of their loved ones and getting creative by surprising those spending their 2020 birthdays in a slightly different way than they expected.

Olivia Grace was sad not to be celebrating her 5th birthday with friends coming over to play, so her parents organized a parade of cars instead.

As reported by Insider’s Emily Cavanagh, Grace’s mom put the call out on a local Facebook group and around 200 cars drove past the family home with friends, family, and neighbors honking horns and waving birthday signs.

Kathleen Byrne had to cancel her 95th birthday party due to self-isolating, but her family sang to her from the edges of her front garden.

“We just love her so much and we’re so glad everyone else is finding a little bit of happiness in this tough time,” Sara Byrne, one of Byrne’s grandchildren, told Insider.

Byrne has 7 sons, 22 grandchildren, and 29 great-grandchildren.

Charo, who lives in Madrid, Spain celebrated her 80th birthday with a surprise cake from neighbors.

Insider’s Talia Lakritz reported that the residents in her apartment block left a cake outside the door and launched into a rendition of “Happy Birthday.” A video of the touching moment has been viewed half a million times.

This TikTok user surprised her mom with a 50th birthday cake decorated with New York City-themed motifs after they couldn’t go on a trip they had planned.

One woman celebrated her 22nd birthday with a family "pub crawl" through her home, with beer pong in the basement and a Mexican-themed restaurant in the living room.

These parents pulled together "club quarantine" in the garage because they felt bad their son couldn't go out on his 21st birthday.

One kind friend prepared birthday gifts and cake for her two pals, who came over to open (at a distance) the presents on her driveway.

This cute couple had a "beach" birthday picnic — since they couldn't go out, they brought the sand and sea to them.