Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted listening to music on an iPod that Apple hasn’t updated in almost 8 years

The soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo was spotted wearing an iPod Shuffle on Monday as he greeted fans before a game.

Ronaldo appeared to be listening to a 4th Generation iPod Shuffle, which Apple released in 2010 and discontinued in 2017.

The internet reacted to Ronaldo’s outdated device with shock and amusement Monday.

Less than a week into the new decade, Cristiano Ronaldo is already bringing back 2010s nostalgia.

The soccer superstar was spotted wearing a years-old iPod Shuffle as he greeted fans before a game in Turin, Italy, on Monday, TMZ first reported.

Ronaldo’s iPod appears to be a 4th Generation Shuffle, which Apple first rolled out in 2010. The device was discontinued in 2017, but Shuffles are far from rare – used iPod Shuffles typically sell for about $25 online. Ronaldo, however, is one of the highest-paid athletes in the world and has a net worth of over $450 million.

It’s unclear whether Ronaldo had the Shuffle clipped on to his tie as a humorous fashion statement or because he genuinely enjoys the random song selection of the mini music player, which does not allow users to select particular tracks and has a max capacity of 4 GB, or 1,000 songs.

While iPods were once a cash cow for Apple, the company has moved away from the devices now that most users play music on their phones – Apple has not rolled out a new line of iPods since the iPod Touch in 2015, which has seen only minor updates since then.

The internet reacted to Ronaldo’s iPod with a mixture of bewilderment and admiration Monday.

