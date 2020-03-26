Crocs is donating 10,000 pairs of free shoes to US healthcare workers every day until stocks last

caption Crocs is giving away free shoes. source Shoshy Ciment/Business Insider

Crocs is donating free shoes to US healthcare workers.

From 12 p.m. ET each day, 10,000 new pairs will be offered on its site; this will continue until stocks last.

Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement to the press that the company came up with the idea after speaking to healthcare workers about how they could help.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Crocs is donating thousands of pairs of shoes to US healthcare workers every day until stocks last.

A spokesperson told Business Insider that these healthcare workers will be able to claim a free pair of shoes fon its site every day from 12 p.m. ET. 10,000 new pairs will be added to the site each day and offered until stocks last.

The company does not have an official way to verify that the people claiming are actually healthcare workers but said it is “keeping an eye on this” and “trust that consumers will do the right thing.”

Crocs CEO Andrew Rees said in a statement to the press that the company came up with the idea after speaking to healthcare workers.

“They have specifically asked for our shoes in an effort to provide ease on their feet, as well as ease of mind as they need the ability to easily clean up before they go home to their families,” Rees said.

He continued: “These workers have our deepest respect, and we are humbled to be able to answer their call and provide whatever we can to help during this unprecedented time.”

As well as offering these free shoes online, Crocs also plans to donate an additional 100,000 pairs to various hospitals and healthcare “to get as much product as possible into the hands of those who need it most,” it said.

Despite being severely impacted by the coronavirus outbreak many retailers have similarly generous donations to support healthcare workers and those most in need.

For example, LVMH and L’Oréal have been using their manufacturing facilities to produce bottles of hand sanitizer to be sent out to hospitals and pharmacies in France. Apparel giants such as H&M and Zara are also offering up their vast supply chain networks to create and distribute protective clothing for workers.