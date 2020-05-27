Photos of crowds at Disney World’s shopping center show how difficult social distancing might be once the theme park reopens

People have been flocking to Disney Springs in Orlando, Florida, since it reopened on May 20.

The crowds continued to grow on Wednesday as fan-favorite stores like World of Disney reopened for the first time since March.

According to WDW News Today, social distancing was nearly impossible as people waited in a giant line that snaked throughout the shopping center.

Some Disney fans say the latest crowds prove how difficult social distancing might be once the theme parks start to reopen.

Disney World is still temporarily closed, but that isn’t stopping die-hard fans from visiting the theme park’s recently-reopened shopping center.

On May 20, limited stores and restaurants within Disney Springs opened for the first time since temporarily closing in March. The reopenings continued Wednesday when World of Disney, a fan-favorite merchandise store, reopened its doors to shoppers. However, people weren’t able to browse T-shirts and plush toys as normal.

According to WDW News Today, crowds began to form shortly after 8 a.m. local time, when Disney Springs allowed guests to enter the shopping center early. Many “made a beeline” for World of Disney, according to a tweet from the publication, hoping to purchase limited-edition merchandise.

Guests are being allowed into Disney Springs early, and they're making a beeline for World of Disney pic.twitter.com/WpvRXCljGm — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 27, 2020

Eventually, a line formed, and quickly extended throughout the shopping center. However, the physical line wasn’t the only one shoppers had to wait in to enter World of Disney, according to WDW News Today.

Employees, commonly known as cast members, also entered visitors into a virtual queue, which would later provide them with a text message notifying them that it was their turn to shop.

A Virtual Queue is being implemented for the World of Disney reopening. Cast Members take down your name and phone number, plus the number of people in your party. You'll then get a text confirming you're in the queue, plus another once it's time to return. pic.twitter.com/GsWEEXoVhq — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 27, 2020

The length of the line to enter the store can be seen in a video posted by WDW News Today on Twitter. People waiting are seen wearing masks, and standing at varying distances from others on line.

The line for World of Disney is down to Marketplace Co-Op now… pic.twitter.com/REqp2WQPjp — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 27, 2020

At the entrance of World of Disney, however, crowds were seemingly much denser. According to WDW News Today, a cast member began “yelling at guests to disperse” at one point, as social distancing was not occurring.

A cast member is yelling at guests to disperse at the World of Disney entrance. Not much social distancing happening. pic.twitter.com/8WNpNmd22T — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 27, 2020

Despite the crowds, Disney employees took multiple measures to ensure social distancing and sanitization, according to the publication. For example, WDW News Today tweeted that cast members could be seen putting social-distancing markers on the floor and wiping down doors with disinfectant wipes.

Cast members urgently spacing guests out pic.twitter.com/5Z6DgM0v5Y — WDW News Today (@WDWNT) May 27, 2020

As World of Disney reopened at Disney Springs, Disney World announced in a press release that it has plans to begin a phased reopening of its theme parks on July 11. Magic Kingdom and Animal Kingdom would reopen on that date, while Hollywood Studios and Epcot would open again on July 15.

Still, Disney World noted that for the time being, its parks will operate in a ” very different way from what we’ve known before.” For example, the press release said temperature checks and face masks will be required throughout all locations, park capacity will be limited, and social-distancing markers will be in place. Parades and character meet-and-greets will also be temporarily suspended, according to the press release.

The plans were approved by a local economic recovery task force, but are still pending Orange County and state approval. Still, some people are concerned that recent crowds at Disney Springs prove that social distancing might be even more difficult at the theme park.

If the World of Disney reopening is any indication of what the parks will be like, I won't be going to Disney again for months ???? — Kat Tretina (@KatTretina) May 27, 2020

It's also important to note – World of Disney is just a massive Disney store at Disney Springs. It's not even a ride/activity! It's literally just a clothing/home goods/toy store. I'm eagerly awaiting to see what their grand ~reopening~ plan they're presenting today ???? — Becky (@becksontap) May 27, 2020

Based on the response of The World of Disney line being 3+ hours, the parks reopening has us terrified! Predictions will be that there will be minimal to no social distancing and masks not being worn. This is just based off of what we’ve seen at Disney Springs. Hope we’re wrong. — Theme Park Duo Podcast (@ThemeParkDuo) May 27, 2020

Representatives for Disney World did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.