A Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in New Jersey has been quarantined over fears of coronavirus exposure

Passengers on board a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, are being tested for coronavirus.

At least a dozen Chinese nationals have been quarantined on the Anthem of the Seas, the New York Post reported.

The ship is returning from the Bahamas and some travelers have complained of pulmonary issues.

Royal Caribbean released a statement on Friday, saying that it is “participating in elevated levels of guest screening.”

Passengers onboard a Royal Caribbean cruise ship docked in Bayonne, New Jersey, are being tested for coronavirus, officials say.

The Anthem of the Seas departed from Bayonne on January 27 and headed to the Bahamas, before returning on Friday.

More than two dozen Chinese nationals were on board the ship, NBC New York. reported. Four of them were taken to University Hospital in Newark because it has has negative-pressure isolation rooms, Bayonne Mayor Jimmy Davis told the news outlet. One person developed a fever on the trip, but it went away with some fever. The other three are being closely monitored.

No one has tested positive for coronavirus, but the CDC and local health officials took 23 other people from China off the ship. They will be transported to Newark Liberty International Airport and sent back to China.

None of the 27 Chinese nationals hail from Wuhan, China, where the coronavirus outbreak originated, Davis said to NBC. They also haven’t traveled there since December 31, when the first case was reported.

Some travelers have complained of pulmonary issues, the New York Post reported.

The coronavirus originated in Wuhan, China, and has, as of Friday, affected over 31,000 people worldwide and killed over 630.

Royal Caribbean officials released a statement on Friday, saying that they are “participating in elevated levels of guest screening” to help control the virus, the Post said.

“We are closely monitoring developments regarding coronavirus and have rigorous medical protocols in place onboard our ships,” spokeswoman Melissa Charbonneau explained. “We continue to work in close consultation with the CDC, the WHO, and local health authorities to align with their guidance and ensure the health and wellbeing of our guests and crew.”

As of Thursday, New York City had no confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

