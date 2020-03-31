10 cruise ships that are still at sea as the coronavirus shuts down the cruise industry

caption Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Earlier this month, much of the cruise industry canceled all cruises until mid-April at the earliest.

But some ships are still at sea.

Many of those ships have not experienced coronavirus outbreaks, but there is at least one major exception.

Do you work in the cruise industry? Do you have an opinion on how your company or the industry as a whole has handled the coronavirus? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

The novel coronavirus has put much of the cruise industry on hold after many cruise lines have announced they will cancel cruises until May at the earliest. But some ships will remain at sea in the coming days and weeks as they finish their itineraries.

Many of those ships have avoided the coronavirus outbreaks experienced by the Diamond Princess, Grand Princess, and Costa Luminosa, though at least one, Holland America Line’s MS Zaandam, has seen dozens of passengers get sick.

A representative for the Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA), a trade association for the cruise industry, said 3.6% of the 277 ships operated by its member cruise lines had not yet completed their itineraries, as of Monday. Nine of the 10 ships on this list are owned by CLIA-member cruise lines (the Columbus is the sole exception), but the CLIA representative did not specify if there were any ships not mentioned in this story that are still at sea.

These 10 cruise ships are still at sea as the industry deals with the fallout from the coronavirus.

Do you work in the cruise industry? Do you have an opinion on how your company or the industry as a whole has handled the coronavirus? Email this reporter at mmatousek@businessinsider.com.

MS Zaandam

caption Holland America Line’s MS Zaandam. source Sergi Reboredo/VW PICS/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

Cruise line: Holland America Line

After receiving permission to pass through the Panama Canal, the MS Zaandam’s final destination is still being worked out, Holland America told Business Insider. At least two people on the ship have tested positive for COVID-19, and 189 and crew members have reported flu-like symptoms. Four passengers have died.

MS Rotterdam

caption Holland America Line’s MS Rotterdam. source LUIS ACOSTA/AFP via Getty Images

Cruise line: Holland America Line

Holland America has moved passengers who have not shown signs of illness from the MS Zaandam to the MS Rotterdam to ease the workload on the Zaandam’s reduced staff. That process ended on Sunday, Holland America said, and the Rotterdam will sail with the Zaandam until they’re able to dock.

Arcadia

caption P&O Cruises’ Arcadia. source P&O Cruises

Cruise line: P&O Cruises

The Arcadia is expected to arrive in Southampton, England on April 12, a P&O Cruises representative said. No cases of COVID-19 have been reported among the ship’s passengers and crew members.

Coral Princess

caption Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess. source Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

After some passengers left the Coral Princess on March 19, the remaining passengers will begin disembarking around Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Princess Cruises said on March 30.

“There remains no known risk of COVID-19 onboard,” the company said.

Pacific Princess

caption Princess Cruises’ Pacific Princess. source Princess Cruises

Cruise line: Princess Cruises

Some passengers on the Pacific Princess left the ship March 23, but 115 did not due to medical concerns not related to COVID-19, Princess said on March 27. The remaining passengers will stay on the ship until it arrives in Los Angeles in mid-April.

Queen Mary 2

caption Cunard Line’s Queen Mary 2. source James D. Morgan/Getty Images

Cruise line: Cunard Line

After a significant majority of its passengers left the ship in mid-March, the Queen Mary 2 is heading to Southampton, England a Cunard Line representative said. There are now 264 passengers on board.

MSC Magnifica

caption MSC Cruises’ MSC Magnifica. source MSC Cruises

Cruise line: MSC Cruises

After stopping in Australia, the MSC Magnifica is heading to Europe, an MSC Cruises representative said. None of the ship’s passengers or crew members are sick, the representative added.

Columbus

caption Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ Columbus. source Cruise & Maritime Voyages

Cruise line: Cruise & Maritime Voyages

After exchanging its passengers from Australia and New Zealand for the British passengers on Cruise & Maritime Voyages’ Vasco da Gama ship, the Columbus is sailing to Tilbury, with a scheduled arrival of April 13, CNN reported. No one on either ship has tested positive for COVID-19, according to CNN.

Cruise & Maritime Voyages did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Hanseatic Nature

caption Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ Hanseatic Nature. source Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Cruise line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

The Hanseatic Nature’s guests have left the ship, though crew members are still on board as it heads from Central America to Hamburg, Germany, for a scheduled April 15 arrival, a Hapag-Lloyd Cruises representative said.

MS Europa

caption Hapag-Lloyd Cruises’ MS Europa. source Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

Cruise line: Hapag-Lloyd Cruises

The Europa’s passengers have also disembarked, leaving only crew members on board, the Hapag-Lloyd Cruises representative said. The ship is now sailing to Barbados and is scheduled to arrive on April 3.