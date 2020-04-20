The 3 remaining cruise ships still sailing around the world will dock today

caption MSC Magnifica cruise ship passes through the Saint Mark Basin in Venice, Italy June 9, 2019..JPG source REUTERS/Manuel Silvestri/File Photo

The MSC Magnifica, the Costa Deliziosa, and Pacific Princess are expected to dock on Monday at ports in France, Italy, Spain, and Los Angeles, California.

The ships have all been at sea for weeks, and there are no reported COVID-19 cases aboard any of them.

The novel coronavirus spread on several at-sea cruise ships, and the CDC has since banned new cruise-ship travel on US-owned waters.

The final three cruise ships still sailing around the world amid the novel coronavirus pandemic are set to dock on Monday after weeks at sea.

Passengers on the MSC Magnifica, the Costa Deliziosa, and Pacific Princess are expected to touch land for the first time in weeks when the ships dock on Monday, according to UPI.

None of the cruises have had any known COVID-19 cases, and all three have been at sea for months, only stopping for fuel since mid-March.

The novel coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the cruise industry in recent weeks, with COVID-19 spreading on several ships. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has banned future sailings on US-owned waters for the time being.

The Swiss-owned MSC Magnifica has been at sea since January 5, when it left Genoa, Italy with 1,760 travelers. It is docking in Marseilles, France, on Monday, the BBC reported.

The Italian-owned Costa Deliziosa, which set sail 15 weeks ago for an around-the-globe trip, disembarked in Barcelona, Spain, and Genoa, Italy, on Monday. The ship had 1,831 passengers on board, including 168 Spanish citizens and 453 Italian citizens.

A third ship, the Pacific Princess, of Princess Cruises, is scheduled to dock in Los Angeles, where 115 passengers will disembark. The ship had also started an around-the-world cruise on January 5.

Magnifica Captain Roberto Leotta told the BBC that the ship had permission to dock in mid-March, but he opted not to dock.

“We decided it was much safer for our passengers to remain safely on board,” he said, adding: “It was clear that there was basically nowhere to go.”

When the Magnifica docked in Marseilles, all passengers appeared healthy, and before disembarking, every person had their temperature read and were evaluated for symptoms.