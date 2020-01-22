7 cruises you can take with a celebrity

caption Gwyneth Paltrow just announced her “Goop at Sea” cruise. source Celebrity Cruises/DFree/Shutterstock

There are quite a few cruises that let you set sail with your favorite celebrities.

Gwyneth Paltrow recently announced her “Goop at Sea” cruise, packed with wellness-themed activities and “goopified perks.”

Broadway lovers may enjoy sailing on “The Broadway Cruise” with Tony Award winners Alan Cumming and Laura Benanti.

“Star Trek: The Cruise” is perfect for superfans of the iconic space-themed series.

Would you like to sail the seven seas with your favorite music, film, or TV stars?

Now, you can.

From Gwyneth Paltrow‘s “Goop at Sea” to “The Impractical Jokers Cruise,” these luxury cruise liners are slated to feature celebrity appearances from some of Hollywood’s biggest names.

If you’re a Broadway lover, get ready to belt out your favorite show tunes on “The Broadway Cruise,” or live long and prosper on an out-of-this-world cruise inspired by the hit series “Star Trek.”

Here are seven cruises you can take with a celebrity.

“Goop at Sea” sets sail in August 2020, giving suite guests the chance to mingle with Gwyneth Paltrow on a wellness-focused excursion.

caption Gwyneth Paltrow and Elise Loehnen, Goop’s chief content officer. source Ian Tuttle/Getty Images

Celebrity Cruises recently announced its “Goop at Sea” cruise, setting sail on August 26, 2020. The cruise has a heavy focus on wellness, which is one of the main tenets of the Goop brand.

Aboard the new Celebrity Apex ship, the cruise opens with a conversation between Gwyneth Paltrow and Goop’s chief content officer, Elise Loehnen. Other events include “mind sessions” focused on maintaining mental health, workout classes, a keynote speech from Loehnen, and Goop perks and surprises available throughout the cruise.

Guests will travel from Barcelona, Spain, to France and the Italian Riviera. Packages start at $2,149 per person.

Guests aboard “The Broadway Cruise” can set sail with Tony winners Alan Cumming and Laura Benanti.

caption Alan Cumming. source Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Theater geeks, listen up, because “The Broadway Cruise” sets sail on October 10, 2020, from New York City to Bermuda.

Guests will have the chance to watch performances from Broadway legends and Tony Award winners Alan Cumming and Laura Benanti. The bravest of cruise guests will also be able to showcase their own Broadway skills with live performances in front of other cruise-goers.

From meet and greets to nightly performances, there won’t be a dull moment on this four-day cruise. Tickets start at around $1,791 per guest.

The “New Kids On The Block Cruise” is ideal for the boy band’s biggest fans.

caption New Kids on the Block performing onstage. source Bryan Bedder/Getty Images

The “New Kids On The Block Cruise” may be sold out this year, but devoted fans can still grab a spot on the waitlist for a chance to party with their favorite ’90s boy band.

Setting sail on April 23-27, the cruise will feature live performances from NKOTB. Guests will also have the chance to spend time in Miami and on the band’s “favorite private island,” Half Moon Cay.

Superfans of the intergalactic TV phenomenon should look no further than “Star Trek: The Cruise.”

caption A performance onboard Star Trek: The Cruise. source Star Trek: The Cruise

Fans of “Star Trek” should book a spot well in advance the next time “Star Trek: The Cruise” sets sail. While this year’s tickets, which start at $1,950, are already sold out, the waitlist is still open.

Guests will get the chance to set sail with their favorite “Star Trek” stars, including Kate Mulgrew, William Shatner, Jeri Ryan, Robert Picardo, and Gates McFadden. Fans can also take part in immersive experiences, shows, and parties inspired by the show.

The ship will dock in Miami, Punta Cana, San Juan, St. Thomas, and Grand Bahama Island this March.

Fans of comedy group the Impractical Jokers can set sail with a host of famous comedians on the “Impractical Jokers Cruise.”

caption The Tenderloins performing on “The Impractical Jokers Cruise.” source Sixthman. LIVE LOUD./YouTube

The “Impractical Jokers Cruise” brings together comedians for a fun-filled cruise from Port of Miami to Nassau, Bahamas. The headliners are comedy troupe The Tenderloins, stars of truTV’s “Impractical Jokers.” They will also be joined by comedians including Jim Breuer, Ryan Hamilton, and Ron Bennington.

The ship also features pools, hot tubs, a casino, a health and fitness center, full-size sports courts, a video arcade, and more. It sails February 10-14, 2020, and prices start at $1,621 per person.

The lineup for 2020’s “Days of Summer” hip hop cruise has yet to be released, but past cruises featured huge names like Post Malone, Cardi B, and DJ Khaled.

caption Post Malone, Cardi B, and DJ Khaled. source Ben Houdijk/lev radin/Jamie Lamor Thompson/Shutterstock

What could be better than rocking out to your favorite music on board a luxury cruise ship? The “Days of Summer” cruise is one of the most anticipated music events of the summer, with more than 60,000 followers on Instagram.

The lineup for this year’s concert series, sailing July 2-5, 2020, has yet to be released but last year’s included Post Malone, Cardi B, Lil Nas X, and DJ Khaled.

Next summer’s “Country Music Cruise” will feature performances from Josh Turner and Mark Chesnutt.

caption Josh Turner performs at the Country Summer Music Festival. source Sterling Munksgard/Shutterstock

Country music fans won’t want to miss out on “The Country Music Cruise,” featuring more than 50 live music performances and multiple country-themed events.

Sailing in January 2021, the cruise’s lineup will include country music stars Josh Turner, Mark Chesnutt, Lee Greenwood, The Oak Ridge Boys, Sawyer Brown, Jimmy Fortune, Elvis tribute artists, and more.

The 2021 itinerary also includes excursions from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, to Freeport, Bahamas; Key West, Florida; and Cozumel, Mexico. Ticket prices start at $2,149 per person.