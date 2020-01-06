An 18-year-old Liverpool FC star scored a match-winning 20-yard curler, and it’s been described as his own ‘Wayne Rooney’ moment

caption Jones’ strike has been compared to Wayne Rooney’s name-making striker against Arsenal in 2002. source YouTube/BT Sport

18-year-old Curtis Jones produced a sensational “Wayne Rooney moment” on Sunday, earning Liverpool a 1-0 win over its rival Everton in the FA Cup third round.

Jones curled home a sensational strike from 20-yards to seal victory, becoming the youngest Liverpool player to score in a Merseyside derby since 1994.

“Remember Wayne Rooney’s first goal for Everton?” the former Manchester United striker Dion Dublin said on BBC Radio 5 Live. “We were thinking ‘we have got somebody special here’.”

Jones described the goal as “more than a dream,” according to Optus Sport, while former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard posted “Love it kid” on Instagram.

Watch both Jones’ and Rooney’s goals below.

Read more of our soccer coverage here.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Curtis Jones, 18, produced a sensational “Wayne Rooney moment” on Sunday to earn Liverpool a 1-0 win over its rival Everton in the FA Cup third round.

Jurgen Klopp’s side had dominated but was unable to find the net until the 71st minute, when Jones produced a highlight moment for the ages.

The teenager received the ball from Divock Origi just outside the box, before bending a sublime curled effort into the top right stanchion, out of the reach of the scrambling Jordan Pickford.

At 18 years and 340 days, he became the youngest Liverpool player to score in a Merseyside derby since Robbie Fowler in 1994.

Watch Jones’ goal here:

What a strike! ???? Curtis Jones opens the scoring with his first senior goal! Stream the FA Cup on ESPN+ ➡️ https://t.co/EQAK1HZnlZ pic.twitter.com/g6W5iLaEq8 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) January 5, 2020

Or if you’re in a different region, here:

✅ FA Cup

✅ Anfield

✅ Against your local rivals A first senior goal for Curtis Jones! A special goal! ???? pic.twitter.com/Xg4VVM3cIC — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) January 5, 2020

A Wayne Rooney moment

Jones’ stunning strike drew instant comparisons to veteran striker Wayne Rooney’s goal for Everton against Arsenal in 2002.

Rooney became the Premier League’s youngest ever goalscorer – a record which has since been broken – when he thundered the winning goal past David Seaman just five days before his 17th birthday on October 19, 2002.

“Remember Wayne Rooney’s first goal for Everton? We were thinking ‘we have got somebody special here’,” said the former Manchester United and Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“I’ve got to tip my hat to the young man – what a finish and his first goal for his hometown club!”

See Rooney’s goal versus Arsenal in 2002 here:

Alan Shearer, the Premier League’s highest ever goalscorer, added on BBC’s Match of the Day: “What a finish that was – the keeper had no chance with that.”

The former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard also congratulated Jones, posting a photo of the younger Jones on Instagram, alongside the caption: “Love it kid.”

Jones himself described the goal as a dream come true.

“I dream of a lot of things but this one was more than a dream,” he said after the match, according to Optus Sport.

“There are world-class players in this team but I think I went out and showed what I could do on the pitch.”

The win sees Liverpool progress to the fourth round of the FA Cup, and maintain its imperious start to the new season, in which it has lost just once in all competitions and won 19 of its 20 Premier League games.

Jurgen Klopp’s men next take on Tottenham Hotspur in North London on Saturday, January 11.

Read more:

Liverpool FC is running away with the EPL and Britain’s most prominent pundit joked that the only thing that can stop it is Donald Trump and the threat of World War 3

Manchester United reportedly pulled out of a $24 million deal for one of Europe’s hottest young strikers because it didn’t want to give his father and agent a cut in his future sale

The 50 best soccer players in the world in 2019

A statue of Zlatan Ibrahimovic has been sawn off at the ankles and overthrown, and it’s not even the first time it’s been vandalized