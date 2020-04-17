This Mercedes G-Wagen with wood floors is for people who can’t decide between a yacht and an SUV — see inside the G63 ‘Yachting Edition’

caption Carlex Design G Yachting Limited Edition source Carlex Design

Car-customization company Carlex Design released images of its latest creation – a luxurious Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen built specifically for fans of yachting.

The SUV, called the G-Yachting Edition, is based on the Mercedes-AMG G63 – a twin-turbocharged, 577-horsepower behemoth with a starting price of $156,450 from Mercedes.

The Carlex version has wood floors, tons of leather trim, and an intricate compass design embroidered in the ceiling.

The company also offers a yacht-themed package for the Mercedes X-Class pickup – complete with teak decking in the bed – but the X-Class itself was never sold in the US.

The Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen is already a display of wealth and excess, and its souped-up sibling, the 577-horsepower Mercedes-AMG G63, is completely over the top.

But one company evidently didn’t think the G63 AMG was excessive enough, so it and mashed the boxy Merc up with a yacht to create one of the wildest G-Wagens on the market today.

The company, Carlex Design – which blings out car, plane, and boat interiors – has released detailed renderings of its latest project: an upgraded G-Wagen designed for yachting enthusiasts.

First brought to our attention by Autoblog, the G-Yachting Limited Edition – whose name gets right to the point – features nautical-themed accents that boat fanatics who can afford it are sure to love, like a wood-trimmed steering wheel, an embroidered compass design on the headliner, and wood decking throughout.

It comes in two exterior and two interior color options, and is available to custom order now.

See inside the lavish G-Wagen that Carlex built for “enthusiasts of luxury and marine style” below:

Customization company Carlex Design — which tricks out plane, car, and boat interiors — built a Mercedes G-Wagen specifically for yachting enthusiasts.

Meet the G-Yachting Limited Edition — a thoroughly blinged out, nautically themed SUV based on the latest-generation Mercedes-AMG G63.

The $156,450 G63 is already over the top, sporting a massive, twin-turbocharged V8 that puts out 577 horsepower and 627 pound-feet of torque.

But the folks at Carlex have found a way to take the G63 up a notch.

The main event is inside of the SUV, where there’s wood decking like you might find on a yacht.

The interior comes in a dark and a light theme, and both feature an intricate compass design on the headliner.

Carlex says the SUV was created for “enthusiasts of luxury and marine style.”

The interior has been decked out in leather and Alcantara …

… and the steering wheel features leather and wood trim.

There’s even wood paneling on the floors to complete the feeling of being on a boat.

On the outside, Carlex preserved the overall look and shape of the G-Wagen, but added some yacht-inspired touches — mostly in the form of the word “Yachting” etched into the car.

The spare-wheel cover has a compass etched into it to match the interior.

The Yachting-Edition G63 rides on 22-inch wheels …

… and is available in polar white …

… or brushed silver.

But Carlex’s latest G-Wagen creation isn’t its first foray into marine-themed automobiles. The company also sells a similar styling package for the Mercedes X-Class pickup, which was never sold in the US.

The X-Class Yachting package, as expected, includes teak decking in the bed …

… and even on the tailgate.

There’s also wood paneling in the passenger foot wells.

The interior features plenty of leather and faux-suede covering the seats, gear shifter, center armrest, and door panels.

And the steering wheel has been reshaped and trimmed in even more wood.

The package also includes some snazzy exterior upgrades like wheels off a Maybach.

The X-Class Yachting package will run you roughly $72,000, not including the price of the pickup. There’s no word yet on pricing for the G-Yachting Limited Edition, but it likely won’t come cheap either.