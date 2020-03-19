Teen sports drama ‘All American’ is the most popular TV show on Netflix right now

caption “All American” source The CW

The CW’s “All American” was Netflix’s most popular title on Thursday.

The second season recently debuted on the streamer after wrapping up earlier this month on The CW network.

It’s not the first series to enjoy the “Netflix effect.”

The most popular title on Netflix right now isn’t a Netflix original.

The CW’s “All American” was the streamer’s most popular overall title in the US on Thursday, and its most popular TV show. The series wrapped up its second season earlier this month and quickly arrived on Netflix, as is typical with CW shows after their season finales.

Netflix recently added daily top 10 lists to the service that highlight its most popular movies and TV shows. It uses a new viewership metric to calculate the lists, which counts a view if an account watches at least two minutes of a movie or series.

“All American” has been renewed for a third season, which could arrive in October if the first two seasons are an indication.

Here’s how The CW describes the teenage sports drama: “When a rising high school football player from South L.A. is recruited to play for Beverly Hills High, the wins, losses, and struggles of two families from vastly different worlds – Crenshaw and Beverly Hills – begin to collide. Inspired by the life of pro football player Spencer Paysinger.”

The show has a 96% critic score on Rotten Tomatoes.

“It benefits from strong performances by the likes of Chad L. Coleman, Karimah Westbrook and Bre-Z, and a portrayal of South Central as a community that’s much more than just drugs and violence,” Brad Newsome of the Sydney Morning Herald wrote of the show’s second season.

“All American” isn’t the first series to benefit from the “Netflix effect.” The earliest example was AMC’s “Breaking Bad,” which saw a surge in ratings after streaming on Netflix. Another CW series, “Riverdale,” rose dramatically in popularity after debuting on the streaming service. Ratings for the season two premiere in 2017 grew 60% after the first season was available to stream on Netflix.

More recently, “You” was renewed by Netflix for a second season after Lifetime canceled it. Netflix said the first season was viewed by 40 million households.

Besides “All American,” Netflix has seen other titles surge in its daily rankings during the coronavirus pandemic. “Outbreak,” a 1995 movie about deadly virus, has been one of the most popular titles in the US since last week as the coronavirus has spread.