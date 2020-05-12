A dad busted some terrible moves to a viral TikTok dance trend just to make his daughter laugh while she was receiving chemotherapy

- source
- quantumskyfall / TikTok
- A dad on TikTok cheered up his daughter who was receiving chemotherapy by badly dancing to The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights.”
- The song has its own viral dance challenge attached to it, which consists of a few simple moves.
- However, this dad, who goes by quantumskyfall on TikTok, didn’t quite master them.
- He set his phone to record while his daughter was in the hospital chair, and started busting some moves.
- He got the sequence so hilariously wrong his daughter could not stop laughing.
- In the caption he wrote: “It’s coronavirus and my daughter has cancer but this made her laugh.”
- So in dad terms, it was mission accomplished.
- Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.
@quantumskyfall
it’s Corona virus and my daughter has cancer but this made herlaugh ##daddy ##daddance ##daughter ##covid19 ##funny##daddysgirl
Read more:
A family is going viral on TikTok for their 'Survivor'-style competition to decide who has to do the dishes
A man threw his fiancé an at-home bachelorette party with mimosas and manicures after she recreated his canceled Vegas trip
A woman on TikTok filmed what happened when she allegedly walked in on her boss and his secretary 'doing the nasty' in his office
This photographer on TikTok surprises strangers with photoshoots and captures their stunned reactions to seeing the pictures
This TikTok makeup artist transforms herself into characters from movies and TV with freakish realism