A man in the UK built a backyard chair lift and ski slope for his kids, and it’s genius

caption Steve Cross uploaded a video of his backyard chair lift and slope build to Instagram which has now been viewed thousands of times. source revolution_snowsports / Instagram

Steve Cross in Hertfordshire, England, was determined not to let lockdown get in the way of his family’s Easter skiing plans, so he built a chair lift and mini dry slope in his backyard.

He uploaded a video of his finished creation to Instagram on Wednesday, and the clip has already had thousands of views.

Cross, who works for indoor ski slope operator Snozone, told Insider: “The lift took a day to build and a day to test it and tweak it to make sure it was safe.”

Steve Cross has raised the stay-at-home entertainment bar for parents everywhere by building a chair lift and dry ski slope in his backyard.

Located in Hertfordshire, England, Cross pulled together an incredible garden chair lift system so his daughters, Emily and Jessica, can still enjoy a little bit of skiing during the Easter break while at home.

Speaking to Insider about the incredible build, Cross said: “The treehouse is an ongoing project of a few years and my kids used the slope to sled on, but had never skied on it.

"The lift took a day to build and a day to test it and tweak it to make sure it was safe," he said.

After uploading a video of his mechanical masterpiece to Instagram on Wednesday, it has already been viewed thousands of times and shared across multiple social media platforms.

Captioning the video: “We couldn’t let the lockdown stop us from skiing this Easter,” his clip showed one daughter going to sit in what looks like a garden chair, as a manual pulley system carried her up to a mini dry slope his other child had just skied down from.

Someone in the video comments suggested the cheery alpine music in the background was Slovenian band “Ansambel bratov Avsenik” playing the song “Večer na Roblek.”

Cross, who also works for the UK's largest indoor ski slope operators Snozone, said: "The hardest part was getting all the straps up in the tree and also trying to fend off all the questions about what it was going to be."

“When Emily and Jessica finally guessed what it was going on they were really excited and got stuck in helping me finish it off. They couldn’t wait until it was finished,” he said.

Viewers can hear one of his daughters delightedly exclaiming in the video that all the effort was worth it.

As for what was used to create this amazing piece of play equipment, Cross said: “I’m a bit of a hoarder so there’s always lots of junk in the back garden.

“The girls always help and we build paddling pools, obstacle courses, and whatever else we can think of in the garden with what we have to hand.”

